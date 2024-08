🚨TW: Disturbing content



In Thailand, a man was bitten on the testicles by a snake that had entered his toilet due to the rainy season.



While using the toilet, he felt the snake bite him and immediately got up to yank the snake off his body.



📷:ธณัท ตั้งเทวานนท์/Facebook pic.twitter.com/FHXMDnVrcX