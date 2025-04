🇺🇸 MEASLES CASES HIT 800 ACROSS 25 STATES



The CDC says 800 measles cases have been reported in 2025 so far — up from 712 last week — with 94% tied to outbreaks.



Texas leads with 597 cases, and nearly a quarter of infections are in kids under 5.



