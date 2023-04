Keeping You Informed! Odessa Fire Rescue was involved in helping with a deadly crash this morning and caught part of the incident on camera. It happened near West Murphy and Business 20. The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating the crash. A spokesperson says there was a collision between a minivan and pickup truck. As a result, the truck ended up on the train tracks. The person inside that truck got out in time and was not injured. One person in the minivan died. DPS says the next of kin has been notified.