Reportan tiroteo en centro comercial de Las Vegas

Autoridades de Las Vegas señalaron que un presunto tiroteo ocurrió en el Fashion Show Mall, donde presuntamente habría al menos dos heridos.

Según reporta Fox 5, las entradas del centro comercial fueron cerradas alrededor de las 6:15 PM (hora local), luego que la policía arribara al lugar. Según confirmaron las autoridades, habría más de un sospechoso que están prófugos hasta el momento.



The LVMPD is investigating a shooting that occurred at the Fashion Show Mall and two persons are reported injured. Officers are on scene and clearing the area. Preliminary information indicates the suspects fled after the shooting before police arrived. pic.twitter.com/PyGUeBIRw2

