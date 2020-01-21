21 | ENE | 2020

Reportan tiroteo en centro comercial de Las Vegas
Foto: Archivo / EL UNIVERSAL

Reportan tiroteo en centro comercial de Las Vegas

Mundo
21/01/2020
21:26
Redacción
-A +A
Autoridades señalan que, presuntamente, habría dos heridos en el Fashion Show Mall de Las Vegas

Autoridades de Las Vegas señalaron que un presunto tiroteo ocurrió en el Fashion Show Mall, donde presuntamente habría al menos dos heridos.

Según reporta Fox 5, las entradas del centro comercial fueron cerradas alrededor de las 6:15 PM (hora local), luego que la policía arribara al lugar. Según confirmaron las autoridades, habría más de un sospechoso que están prófugos hasta el momento. 
 

En breve más información. 
agv  

