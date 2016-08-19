Más Información

Avanza entrega de Pensión del Bienestar para personas con discapacidad en tramo 2 del Tren Maya

Según nuevos libros de la SEP, estudiantes de primer grado entienden elementos químicos

PRI no descalifica a perfiles cercanos a Morena para el INE

INE congela implementación del Plan B, tras suspensión de la Corte

Miembro del comité técnico del INE retuitea foto de Silverio que querían hacer pasar por ministro Javier Laynez

The British rock band Coldplay has released a video recorded in Mexico City for its new single "A Head Full of Dreams."

The video released Friday caused a stir in Mexico's capital in April when fans discovered the band was shooting scenes in a central neighborhood during appearances in the city. The song is the title track from the band's seventh studio album.

The video intersperses street scenes with shots of residents looking straight into the camera and band members riding through the streets on BMX bicycles. Eventually they ride onto the stage for a concert before thousands of screaming fans.

Coldplay is touring in the U.S. with a weekend show at the Rose Bowl in Los Angeles and another Sept. 1 in Las Vegas.

