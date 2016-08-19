The British rock band Coldplay has released a video recorded in Mexico City for its new single "A Head Full of Dreams."

The video released Friday caused a stir in Mexico's capital in April when fans discovered the band was shooting scenes in a central neighborhood during appearances in the city. The song is the title track from the band's seventh studio album.

The video intersperses street scenes with shots of residents looking straight into the camera and band members riding through the streets on BMX bicycles. Eventually they ride onto the stage for a concert before thousands of screaming fans.

Coldplay is touring in the U.S. with a weekend show at the Rose Bowl in Los Angeles and another Sept. 1 in Las Vegas.

