❗🌀🌎 - Scenes of destruction on Carriacou, Grenada, after Hurricane Beryl, a Category 4 storm, made landfall.



Beryl ripped doors, windows, and roofs off homes in Grenada, Barbados, Tobago, and St. Lucia on Monday.



At least three people have died in Carriacou, Petite… pic.twitter.com/vxYsic6ukg