¿Madridista? Taylor Swift incluye al Real Madrid en su nuevo álbum

Taylor Swift estrenó su álbum "The Life of a Showgirl", con el cual ha maravillado a gran parte de sus seguidores, pero una de sus 12 canciones llamó la atención del mundo deportivo porque menciona al Real Madrid.
La cantante estadounidense armó este nuevo álbum con un total de 12 canciones, las cuales han ido colocándose como las más populares del momento, a pesar de que no se ha cumplido un día de su lanzamiento.
Dentro de esas resaltó la titulada como "Wi$h Li$t" (Lista de deseos), ya que en ella, Taylor Swift incluyó al Real Madrid en una estrofa, generando varias reacciones respecto a este tema.
¿Qué dice la letra de Wi$h Li$t?
En esta canción, la exitosa cantante hizo referencia a conseguir un contrato con el Real Madrid, comparándolo con una Palma de Oro en el Festival de Cannes o con un Oscar.
"Quieren esa libertad, vivir fuera del sistema. Quieren esos tres perros a los que llaman sus hijos. Y ese buen surf, sin hipócritas. Lo quieren todo. Quieren un contrato con el Real Madrid".
En mayo de 2024, Taylor Swift estuvo presente en el Santiago Bernabéu, donde protagonizó un exitoso concierto correspondiente al "The Eras Tour".
Letra completa de Wi$h Li$t en inglés
They want that yacht life
Under chopper blades
They want those bright lights and Balenci shades
And a tat ass with a baby face
They want it all
They want that complex female character
They want that critical smash Palme d'Or
And an Oscar on their bathroom floor
They want it all
And they should have what they want
They deserve what they want
Hope they get what they want
I just want you
Have a couple kids
Got the whole block looking like you
We tell the world to leave us the fuck alone - and they do
Wow
Got me dreaming bout a driveway
with a basketbail hoop
Boss up, settie down
Got a wish list
1 just want you li They want that freedom
Living off the grid
They want those three dogs tha they call their kids
And that good surf, no hypocrites
They want it all
They want a contract with Real Madrid
They want that spring break that was fuckin ut
and then that video taken off the internet
They want it all ( And they should have what they want
They deserve what they want
I hope they get what they want
I CHORUS I made wishes on all of the stars
Please, God bring me a best friend
who I think is thought I had it right once, twice but I did not
you caught me oft my guard
I hope i g want
Cause I know what i want