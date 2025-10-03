¿Madridista? Taylor Swift incluye al Real Madrid en su nuevo álbum

Taylor Swift estrenó su álbum "The Life of a Showgirl", con el cual ha maravillado a gran parte de sus seguidores, pero una de sus 12 canciones llamó la atención del mundo deportivo porque menciona al Real Madrid.

La cantante estadounidense armó este nuevo álbum con un total de 12 canciones, las cuales han ido colocándose como las más populares del momento, a pesar de que no se ha cumplido un día de su lanzamiento.

Dentro de esas resaltó la titulada como "Wi$h Li$t" (Lista de deseos), ya que en ella, Taylor Swift incluyó al Real Madrid en una estrofa, generando varias reacciones respecto a este tema.

Lee también: Keylor Navas no duda y elige a su portero favorito entre Guillermo Ochoa y Jorge Campos

¿Qué dice la letra de Wi$h Li$t?

En esta canción, la exitosa cantante hizo referencia a conseguir un contrato con el Real Madrid, comparándolo con una Palma de Oro en el Festival de Cannes o con un Oscar.

"Quieren esa libertad, vivir fuera del sistema. Quieren esos tres perros a los que llaman sus hijos. Y ese buen surf, sin hipócritas. Lo quieren todo. Quieren un contrato con el Real Madrid".

En mayo de 2024, Taylor Swift estuvo presente en el Santiago Bernabéu, donde protagonizó un exitoso concierto correspondiente al "The Eras Tour".

Lee también: Mundial Sub-20: Fecha y horario para ver EN VIVO el México vs Marruecos

Letra completa de Wi$h Li$t en inglés

They want that yacht life

Under chopper blades

They want those bright lights and Balenci shades

And a tat ass with a baby face

They want it all

They want that complex female character

They want that critical smash Palme d'Or

And an Oscar on their bathroom floor

They want it all

And they should have what they want

They deserve what they want

Hope they get what they want

I just want you

Have a couple kids

Got the whole block looking like you

We tell the world to leave us the fuck alone - and they do

Wow

Got me dreaming bout a driveway

with a basketbail hoop

Boss up, settie down

Got a wish list

1 just want you li They want that freedom

Living off the grid

They want those three dogs tha they call their kids

And that good surf, no hypocrites

They want it all

They want a contract with Real Madrid

They want that spring break that was fuckin ut

and then that video taken off the internet

They want it all ( And they should have what they want

They deserve what they want

I hope they get what they want

I CHORUS I made wishes on all of the stars

Please, God bring me a best friend

who I think is thought I had it right once, twice but I did not

you caught me oft my guard

I hope i g want

Cause I know what i want