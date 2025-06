Salinas Pliego y Chumel Torres reaccionan a acusaciones de la secretaria de Seguridad de EU contra Sheinbaum; esto dijeron

Kristi Noem @Sec_Noem calls out Sheinbaum @Claudiashein for cheering on protests in the U.S. Funny how banana regime leaders can’t fix their own broken countries but love to stir the pot abroad. Mind your cartel-ridden house first, Claudia.#Mexico #Narcostate #morena pic.twitter.com/RKQH1aKlmb