A #coldfront is moving across the Gulf of #Mexico. #Gale-force winds of 40 kt & very rough #seas of 20-24 ft (6-7.5 m) are in the SW Gulf. Winds are forecast to diminish below gale force over the Bay of Campeche by tonight. More at https://t.co/26J6Uoh0VW #EventoDeNorte #marinewx pic.twitter.com/B7SgCNF3AD