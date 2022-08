VIDEO. Niño de 10 años salva a su madre de morir ahogada en EU

One of my worst nightmares came to life this morning. I'm very hesitant to share this video. As I've shared before, I don't like for people to witness when I have a seizure so for all my friends and family here...know this was very, very hard for me to watch as I've never seen myself nor have I seen Gavin in action. I have security cameras up that captured this and I'm just sharing a brief part... it maybe rough for some to see but y'all...LOOK AT MY BABY SAVING MY LIFE...literally saving my life. Gavin had just got out of the pool and was on the porch and that's when he heard me. He jumped in...the dog even tried to get in..he gets me over to the ladder and then my Dad runs in . I'm okay, I took in just a little water we think before Gavin got me. I can't believe I just said that. I can't believe I'm typing this. I CAN believe what I saw in Gavin, my little hero. I just can't believe he HAD to do it and that's what breaks my heart. Thank you God for putting this wonderful little human into my life. (please no judgment for being in the pool in the first place...a person can only live with so much guilt)

Publicado por Lori Keeney en Viernes, 5 de agosto de 2022