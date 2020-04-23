Varios médicos y enfermeras de todo el mundo comparten imágenes en redes sociales de sus rostros gravemente afectados por el uso elementos de protección personal (EPP) como máscaras y cubrebocas para prevenir contagios de Covid-19, elementos más que necesarios para evitar contagiarse el virus en su labor cotidiana.

En todos los casos, el mensaje es el mismo: "Quédate en casa".

Sydni Lane es enfermera y posteó en su Instagram una foto de su cara visiblemente marcada por el uso de un cubrevocas especial N95.

"Me derrumbé y lloré hoy. Lloré de agotamiento, de derrota. Porque después de cuatro años de ser una enfermera de emergencias, de repente siento que no sé nada. Porque me duele la cara después de usar un N95 durante 13 malditas horas, que resulta ser el mismo N95 que usé ayer durante 12.5 horas, y el mismo de toda la semana pasada", escribió Lane junto a la foto de su rostro completamente irritado.



Otra enfermera, Cierra Nicole, de Maryland, Estados Unidos, también posteó en Instagram una foto de su rostro con los signos de los EPP: "Esta es la nueva normalidad después de un turno, ampollas en la nariz e irritación en la cara".

"Usar una máscara durante 12 horas seguidas. Reutilizando una máscara durante al menos tres días, o hasta que esté visiblemente sucia. Colocándolo en una bolsa de papel después de un turno hasta el día siguiente. Este virus es real y las personas están enfermas, luchando por sus vidas", explicó en la red social.



Además, Nicole se lamentó porque "todavía veo personas que se juntan y pasan el rato. Es irritante. ¿Por qué eres tan descuidado con tu salud, la salud de tus amigos y tu familia? El hecho de que no tenga síntomas no significa que no lo estés portando. Quiero que todos lo hagan mejor. Sé inteligente. Mantente a salvo".

Miguel Simas, un joven médico de Lisboa, Portugal, subió una foto usando los EPP junto a una imagen de su rostro con las marcas por el uso intensivo de estos elementos. "Los efectos de la máscara para prevenir el Covid. ¡Por favor, quédese en casa y proteja a sus seres queridos! ¡Mantente seguro, mantente fuerte!", escribió en su publicación de Instagram junto a las fotos.



"¿Ves las marcas en mi cara? Esas son las marcas dejadas por la máscara N95 que me divide a mí y al paciente potencial Covid-19. Esa barrera es una de las que me mantiene a salvo de llevar el virus a casa. Estoy mentalmente exhausta después de cada turno", escribió la profesional de la salud Rhee Rhee junto a una foto de su cara irritada por el uso de EPP.



"Ni siquiera puedo comenzar a describir mis emociones después de una noche de catorce horas en la Unidad Crítica de Coronavirus. Estoy agotada, abrumada, ansiosa, furiosa por no tener suficientes EPP o de buena calidad", escribió la usuaria de Instagram @iamnurserin, una enfermera que trabaja en Nueva York y que nació en los Himalaya.

"Mi turno fue un torbellino. Nunca antes había visto pacientes que se estrellaran tan rápido. Por la mañana, la mayoría de los pacientes estaban con respirador o esperando que el respirador estuviera disponible. Todos los pacientes ingresados tienen neumonía y, literalmente, todos los pacientes tienen Covid-19. Me pregunto qué pasó con otras enfermedades", agregó la joven enfermera.

El 14 de marzo, la selfie del enfermero de Módena, Italia, Nicola Sgarbi, dio la vuelta al mundo por las cicatrices que mostraba tras haber utilizado el equipo de protección para atender la emergencia por el nuevo coronavirus en el país europeo.

“Después de 13 horas en cuidados intensivos, después de quitarme todos los dispositivos de protección, me tomé una selfie. No soy y no me siento como un héroe. Soy una persona normal, que ama su trabajo y que ahora más que nunca, está orgulloso y orgulloso de poder hacerlo dando todo a sí mismo en primera línea junto con otras maravillosas personas. Todo esto pasará. También pasará gracias a ustedes y a su compromiso y sacrificios”, escribió en Facebook.

La agencia AFP difundió las fotografías de tres enfermeras en un hospital de Moscú, que al igual que los anteriores, muestran marcas en sus rostros por usar el equipo de protección.

lsm/ml