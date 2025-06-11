Más Información
Festival Nacional de Máscaras Danzantes, cinco ediciones de honrar las danzas tradicionales enmascaradas
Los "Critics Choice Super Awards 2025", ceremonia que premia a lo mejor del cine y la televisión, revelaron los nombres de los nominados. En su lista figuran títulos como “The Last of Us”, “Civil War” y filmes de horror como “Longlegs”.
La "Critics Choice Association, encargada de las nominaciones, señaló que tanto "Deadpool & Wolverine" como “Thunderbolts” encabezaron la lista con seis nominaciones cada una.
Lee también "Lilo y Stitch" sigue liderando la taquilla; supera a la película "Bailarina"
¿Qué películas están nominadas en los "Critics Choice Super Awards 2025"?
Este año, los premios se dividieron en 13 categorías diferentes, conforme a los géneros de cada una de las películas estrenadas.
Mejor Película de Acción
- "Civil War"
- "The Fall Guy"
- "Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning"
- "Monkey Man"
- "Rebel Ridge"
- "Warfare"
Mejor Actor en Película de Acción
- Tom Cruise – "Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning"
- Taron Egerton – "Carry-On"
- Ryan Gosling – "The Fall Guy"
- Dev Patel – "Monkey Man"
- Aaron Pierre – "Rebel Ridge"
- Jack Quaid – "Novocaine"
Mejor Actriz en Película de Acción
- Emily Blunt – "The Fall Guy"
- Ana de Armas – "From the World of John Wick: Ballerina"
- Kirsten Dunst – "Civil War"
- Cailee Spaeny – "Civil War"
- June Squibb – "Thelma"
- Anya Taylor-Joy – "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga"
Mejor Película de Superhéroes
- "Captain America: Brave New World"
- "Deadpool & Wolverine"
- "The People’s Joker"
- "Robot Dreams"
- "Thunderbolts"
- "Venom: The Last Dance"
Mejor Actor en una Película de Superhéroes
- David Harbour – "Thunderbolts"
- Tom Hardy – "Venom: The Last Dance"
- Hugh Jackman – "Deadpool & Wolverine"
- Anthony Mackie – "Captain America: Brave New World"
- Lewis Pullman – "Thunderbolts"
- Ryan Reynolds – "Deadpool & Wolverine"
Mejor Actriz en una Película de Superhéroes
- Emma Corrin – "Deadpool & Wolverine"
- Vera Drew – "The People’s Joker"
- Lady Gaga – "Joker: Folie à Deux"
- Jennifer Garner – "Deadpool & Wolverine"
- Julia Louis-Dreyfus – "Thunderbolts"
- Florence Pugh – "Thunderbolts"
Mejor Película de Terror
- "Bring Her Back"
- "Heretic"
- "Longlegs"
- "Nosferatu"
- "Sinners"
- "The Substance"
Mejor Actor en una Película de Terror
- Nicolas Cage – "Longlegs"
- David Dastmalchian – "Late Night With the Devil"
- Hugh Grant – "Heretic"
- Michael B. Jordan – "Sinners"
- Bill Skarsgård – "Nosferatu"
- Justice Smith – "I Saw the TV Glow"
Mejor Actriz en una Película de Terror
- Lily-Rose Depp – "Nosferatu"
- Willa Fitzgerald – "Strange Darling"
- Sally Hawkins – "Bring Her Back"
- Demi Moore – "The Substance"
- Wunmi Mosaku – "Sinners"
- Naomi Scott – "Smile 2"
Mejor Película de Ciencia Ficción/Fantasía
- "Alien: Romulus"
- "Companion"
- "Dune: Part Two"
- "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes"
- "Mickey 17"
- "The Wild Robot"
Mejor Actor en una Película de Ciencia Ficción/Fantasía
- Austin Butler – "Dune: Part Two"
- Timothée Chalamet – "Dune: Part Two"
- David Jonsson – "Alien: Romulus"
- Robert Pattinson – "Mickey 17
- Jack Quaid – "Companion"
- Miles Teller – "The Gorge"
Mejor Actriz en una Película de Ciencia Ficción/Fantasía
- Naomi Ackie – "Mickey 17"
- Lupita Nyong’o – "The Wild Robot"
- Cailee Spaeny – "Alien: Romulus"
- Sophie Thatcher – "Companion"
- Alicia Vikander – "The Assessment"
- Zendaya – "Dune: Part Two"
Mejor Villano en una Película
- Austin Butler – "Dune: Part Two"
- Emma Corrin – "Deadpool & Wolverine"
- Hugh Grant – "Heretic"
- Jack O’Connell – "Sinners"
- Lewis Pullman – "Thunderbolts"
- Denzel Washington – "Gladiator II"
Lee también “Cómo entrenar a tu dragón” ya tiene calificación en Rotten Tomatoes; esto dice la crítica especializada
¿Qué series de televisión están nominadas en los "Critics Choice Super Awards"?
En relación a lo mejor de la pantalla chica, los "Critics Choice Super Awards 2025" indicaron que "The Last of Us" lideró la lista con más de seis nominaciones, incluyendo en categorías como "Mejor Miniserie" y "Serie de Horror".
Mejor Serie de Acción
- "9-1-1"
- "Black Doves"
- "The Day of the Jackal"
- "The Gentlemen"
- "Reacher"
- "Shōgun"
Mejor Actor en una Serie de Acción
- Sterling K. Brown – "Paradise"
- Theo James – "The Gentlemen"
- Eddie Redmayne – "The Day of the Jackal"
- Alan Ritchson – "Reacher"
- Hiroyuki Sanada – "Shōgun"
- Ben Whishaw – "Black Doves"
Mejor Actriz en una Serie de Acción
- Angela Bassett – "9-1-1"
- Viola Davis – "G20"
- Keira Knightley – "Black Doves"
- Lashana Lynch – "The Day of the Jackal"
- Zoe Saldaña – "Lioness"
- Anna Sawai – "Shōgun"
Mejor Serie de Superhéroes
- "Agatha All Along"
- "The Boys"
- "Fallout"
- "The Last of Us"
- "The Penguin"
- "Superman & Lois"
Mejor Actor en una Serie de Superhéroes
- Charlie Cox – "Daredevil: Born Again"
- Colin Farrell – "The Penguin"
- Walton Goggins – "Fallout"
- Tyler Hoechlin – "Superman & Lois"
- Pedro Pascal – "The Last of Us"
- Antony Starr – "The Boys"
Mejor Actriz en una Serie de Superhéroes
- Danai Gurira – "The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live"
- Kathryn Hahn – "Agatha All Along"
- Cristin Milioti – "The Penguin"
- Erin Moriarty – "The Boys"
- Ella Purnell – "Fallout"
- Bella Ramsey – "The Last of Us"
Mejor Serie de Terror
- "Anne Rice’s Interview With the Vampire"
- "Evil"
- "From"
- "The Last of Us"
- "True Detective: Night Country"
- "What We Do in the Shadows"
Mejor Actor en una Serie de Terror
- Kevin Bacon – "The Bondsman"
- Matt Berry – "What We Do in the Shadows"
- Mike Colter – "Evil"
- Michael Emerson – "Evil"
- Pedro Pascal – "The Last of Us"
- Harold Perrineau – "From"
Mejor Actriz en una Serie de Terror
- Natasia Demetriou – "What We Do in the Shadows"
- Jodie Foster – "True Detective: Night Country"
- Katja Herbers – "Evil"
- Melanie Lynskey – "Yellowjackets"
- Niecy Nash-Betts – "Grotesquerie"
- Bella Ramsey – "The Last of Us"
Mejor Serie de Ciencia Ficción/Fantasía
- "Andor"
- "Black Mirror"
- "Doctor Who"
- "Dune: Prophecy"
- "Fantasmas"
- "Severance"
Mejor Actor en una Serie de Ciencia Ficción/Fantasía
- Ncuti Gatwa – "Doctor Who"
- Walton Goggins – "Fallout"
- Diego Luna – "Andor"
- Adam Scott – "Severance"
- Tramell Tillman – "Severance"
- Julio Torres – "Fantasmas"
Mejor Actriz en una Serie de Ciencia Ficción/Fantasía
- Adria Arjona – "Andor"
- Caitriona Balfe – "Outlander"
- Kathryn Hahn – "Agatha All Along"
- Britt Lower – "Severance"
- Cristin Milioti – "Black Mirror: USS Callister: Into Infinity"
- Michelle Yeoh – "Star Trek: Section 31"
Mejor Villano en una Serie
- Vincent D’Onofrio – "Daredevil: Born Again"
- Michael Emerson – "Evil"
- Colin Farrell – "The Penguin"
- Takehiro Hira – "Shōgun"
- Julianne Nicholson – "Paradise"
- Jesse Plemons – "Black Mirror: USS Callister: Into Infinity"
Los ganadores de los "Critics Choice Super Awards 2025" serán anunciados este próximo jueves 7 de agosto a través de su página oficial.