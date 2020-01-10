U.S. arrests two suspects linked to the LeBarón massacre

Leer en español

U.S. authorities investigating the massacre of nine members of a U.S.-Mexican Mormon community in northern Mexico have made two arrests in the United States, a relative of several of the victims said on Thursday after a meeting with the U.S. ambassador.

In early November, suspected drug cartel gunmen shot dead the nine victims, three women and six children of the LeBarón family in a daytime attack as they were traveling by car in the northern state of Sonora.

The massacre sparked outrage in the United States and Mexico and prompted U.S. President Donald Trump to call for both countries to “wage war” against Mexico’s brutal drug cartels.

Adrián LeBarón, the father of one of the murdered women, told reporters that the U.S. ambassador to Mexico, Christopher Landau, had revealed the detentions during a meeting in Mexico City.

Ayer sostuve una solemne reunión con miembros de la familia LeBarón. Reiteré mis condolencias, y las de mi gobierno, por la pérdida de sus seres queridos y nuestro compromiso para resolver este crimen atroz. La FBI está colaborando estrechamente con la FGR. No habrá impunidad. — Embajador Christopher Landau (@USAmbMex) January 10, 2020

“He told us they had made two arrests in the United States, that they’re investigating and that this is going forward,” said LeBarón, who also lost four grandchildren in the attack.

An official with the U.S. Embassy’s press office declined to comment on LeBarón’s remarks, referring the matter to the FBI, which is assisting Mexico in the investigation. The FBI’s Washington, D.C., office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Mexico has arrested seven suspects over the massacre, which investigators believe may have been linked to a dispute between two rival drug gangs that operate in the area.

Separately, Adrián’s cousin Julián LeBarón said the family aimed to hold a march later this month aimed at drawing attention to lawlessness and missing persons in Mexico.

Earlier this week, Julián LeBarón said officials believed around 40 people were involved in the November attack.

Cartel violence in Mexico has been blamed for the deaths of more than 200,000 people in the past dozen years.

