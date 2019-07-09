Outstanding CONALEP students will visit NASA

Leer en español

A group of students from the National College of Professional Technical Education (CONALEP) Jesús María “Miguel Ángel Barbarena Vega” in Aguascalientes, Mexico, will travel to the city of Houston, Texas to visit NASA's Space Center.

The students, Brandon Villalobos Cabrera, and Noe Alfredo López Santos, got the 5th place in the Conalep Robotics Competition, and the students, Christian Figueroa Gómez, Raúl Gallegos Moreno, Orlando Daniel Escoto Muñoz, Sebastián Martínez Tapia, Juan de Dios Martínez García and Misael Esquivel Ibarra, had an outstanding participation in the competition of CAT-SAT Version 1, which granted them this international academic trip, informed the government of Aguascalientes through a press release.

The Governor of the State, Martín Orozco Sandoval, had a reunion with the eight students from the Conalep. During the event, the governor acclaimed the talent and effort of the youths, who will have the opportunity to strengthen and enrich their academic and cultural experiences with this kind of international trips.

Apart from their visit to the facilities of the NASA, they will also have the chance to visit the Mexican Consulate in Houston, Texas, the San Jacinto Museum, and will look for scholarships and international mobility programs in which they can partake.

