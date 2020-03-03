03 | MAR | 2020

Femicide in Mexico

Megadeth returns to Mexico for Hell & Heaven music festival
Megadeth returns to Mexico for Hell & Heaven music festival
Tickets for the festival are already available - Photo: Taken from Megadeth's Facebook account

03/03/2020
The thrash metal band will be present at the 10th edition of Hell & Heaven

Leer en español

The tenth edition of the Hell & Heaven music festival will have Megadeth as one of the most expected bands of the night.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The lineup for the 2020 metal festival has announced the artists who will be present, among which, besides Megadeth’s main performance, will be Katatonia, Manowar, Paradise Lost, and Deep Purple.

The festival will start on March 14, but Megadeth will light up the stage of the Foro Pegaso in Toluca on Sunday, March 15.

The band will come back to Mexico after his leader and vocalist Dave Mustaine’s recovery from cancer.

The metal band confirmed its participation in Mexico’s Hell & Heaven through its social network accounts.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Tickets for the festival are already available.

