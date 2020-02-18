Snoop

Dogg

and Sergio Lizárraga’s Banda MS will release a new single.

Banda MS announced on their Instagram account that their collaboration with the "Who Am I" rapper will premiere on May 1.





Back in February, Snoop Dogg and Banda MS announced that they would share the stage for an event called " Two Cultures, One Union ."

The rapper known for “ Young, Wild & Free ” and “ Beautiful ” said he does not care about language and music genres since for him, music is a universal language and that is why he organized the show for next July 11 in Ontario, California to perform by the side of the band from Mazatlán , Sinaloa that will perform in Coachella 2020 .

The event “ Two Cultures, One Union ,” will merge the sound of rap and banda .

On January 12 , the members of Banda MS met Snoop Dog to talk about a music collaboration between them for the American rapper born in Long Beach , California had already expressed his desire to work with them in previous interviews. Snoop Dogg shared videos and pictures of this meeting on his website .

Recently, Banda MS had several sold-out presentations in the Staples Center of Los Angeles .

This is not the first time Snoop Dogg confesses his love for regional Mexican music since he had a friendship with Jenni Rivera , “La Diva de la Banda,” because they both studied in the same school.

