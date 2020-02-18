Más Información

Avanza entrega de Pensión del Bienestar para personas con discapacidad en tramo 2 del Tren Maya

Avanza entrega de Pensión del Bienestar para personas con discapacidad en tramo 2 del Tren Maya

Según nuevos libros de la SEP, estudiantes de primer grado entienden elementos químicos

Según nuevos libros de la SEP, estudiantes de primer grado entienden elementos químicos

PRI no descalifica a perfiles cercanos a Morena para el INE

PRI no descalifica a perfiles cercanos a Morena para el INE

INE congela implementación del Plan B, tras suspensión de la Corte

INE congela implementación del Plan B, tras suspensión de la Corte

Miembro del comité técnico del INE retuitea foto de Silverio que querían hacer pasar por ministro Javier Laynez

Miembro del comité técnico del INE retuitea foto de Silverio que querían hacer pasar por ministro Javier Laynez

Snoop

Dogg

and Sergio Lizárraga’s Banda MS will release a new single.

Banda MS announced on their Instagram account that their collaboration with the "Who Am I" rapper will premiere on May 1.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Una publicación compartida de Banda MS de Sergio Lizarraga (@bandamsoficial) el


Back in February, Snoop Dogg and Banda MS announced that they would share the stage for an event called " Two Cultures, One Union ."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Una publicación compartida de Banda MS de Sergio Lizarraga (@bandamsoficial) el

The rapper known for “ Young, Wild & Free ” and “ Beautiful ” said he does not care about and genres since for him, music is a universal language and that is why he organized the show for next July 11 in Ontario, California to perform by the side of the band from Mazatlán , Sinaloa that will perform in .

Recommended:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Una publicación compartida de Uncle Snoops Army (@unclesnoops.army) el

The event “ ,” will merge the sound of rap and banda .

On January 12 , the members of met Snoop Dog to talk about a music collaboration between them for the American rapper born in Long Beach , California had already expressed his desire to work with them in previous interviews. Snoop Dogg shared videos and pictures of this meeting on his .

Recommended:

Recently, Banda MS had several sold-out presentations in the Staples Center of Los Angeles .

This is not the first time Snoop Dogg confesses his love for regional Mexican music since he had a friendship with Jenni Rivera , “La Diva de la Banda,” because they both studied in the same school.

Recommended:

mp

Google News - ViveUSA

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Noticias según tus intereses