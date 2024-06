G20 GDP growth picks up a little in the first quarter of 2024.



Gross domestic product (GDP) in the G20 area grew by 0.9% quarter-on-quarter in the first quarter of 2024 according to provisional estimates, slightly up from 0.7% in the previous quarter.



