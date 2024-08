A formula that gives high pigment and ultra hydration! 💋 https://t.co/k8yBxCTuFW



Glimmer Satin Lipsticks in shades Dahlia, Wildflower, and Wild Cherry. Shop now while they are on sale! @hey_millll#lipstick #beauty #lipstickdupe #avoninsider pic.twitter.com/sEvwgv46dT