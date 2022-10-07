X

Otorgan Premio Nobel de La Paz al defensor de derechos humanos bielorruso, Ales Bialiatski

Ales Bialiatski Premio Nobel de La Paz 2022
Premio Nobel de La Paz 2022. Foto: Tomada de Twitter @NobelPrize
Mundo 07/10/2022 04:07 Brenda Martínez Actualizada 04:08
Guardando favorito...

Más Información

Melany, la &ldquo;Rub&iacute; yucateca&rdquo;, cancela su fiesta de XV a&ntilde;os

Melany, la “Rubí yucateca”, cancela su fiesta de XV años

&iquest;Quedar&aacute; impune el feminicidio de Yrma Lydya, tras muerte de Jes&uacute;s Hern&aacute;ndez?

¿Quedará impune el feminicidio de Yrma Lydya, tras muerte de Jesús Hernández?

Lentes de m&aacute;s de 24 mil pesos, entre los regalos de lujo que Sedena ofrece a funcionarios, revela Guacamaya Leaks

Lentes de más de 24 mil pesos, entre los regalos de lujo que Sedena ofrece a funcionarios, revela Guacamaya Leaks

Video: capturan en costas de Sinaloa un pez remo, el predictor de terremotos

Video: capturan en costas de Sinaloa un pez remo, asociado con la predicción de terremotos

Muri&oacute; Sara Lee, exluchadora de la WWE, a los 30 a&ntilde;os de edad

Murió Sara Lee, exluchadora de la WWE, a los 30 años de edad

Otorgan Premio Nobel de La Paz al defensor de derechos humanos bielorruso, Ales Bialiatski, la organización rusa de derechos humanos Memorial y la organización ucraniana de derechos humanos Center for Civil Liberties.

Leer también: Otorgan Nobel de Literatura a la francesa Annie Ernaux
 

En un momento más información...

Suscríbete aquí para recibir directo en tu correo nuestras newsletters sobre noticias del día, opinión, opciones para el fin de semana, Qatar 2022 y muchas opciones más.

Temas Relacionados
Premio Nobel de La Paz 2022 Premio Nobel
Guardando favorito...
 

Noticias según tus intereses

Comentarios

El Universal
Las Indispensables

Termina tu día bien informado con las notas más relevantes con este newsletter

Al registrarme acepto los términos y condiciones

Opinión

HISTORIAS DE NegoCEOs

Mario Maldonado

Los negocios del Ejército con la 4T

Cupones de descuento El Universal:

Walmart

Cupón Walmart

Bono de $200 mxn en accesorios para videojuegos con cupón Walmart

Lo quiero
Nike

codigo promocional Nike

$500 off con el código promocional de la Nike app

Lo quiero
Amazon

Código Promocional Amazon

Ahorra $100 mxn al comprar en la app con este cupón Amazon

Lo quiero
Grupo Xcaret

Cupon Xcaret

Hasta 15% off + $5 usd extra en Xel-Há con este cupón

Lo quiero
Cyberpuerta

Cupon Cyberpuerta

El Universal te regala $100 pesos para tu compra con este cupón Cyberpuerta

Lo quiero
Britney Spears se quita la ropa en público y luce más atrevida que nunca

Britney Spears se quita la ropa en público y luce más atrevida que nunca

Luna Bella y Marian Franco se lengüetean todo y dejan en trance hasta los que no son fans

Luna Bella y Marian Franco se lengüetean todo y dejan en trance hasta los que no son fans

angela aguilar

Ángela Aguilar transporta a su perrito pug en costoso bolso Dior

Se busca titular de Economía: estas son las 10 propuestas (nada serias) para sustituir a Clouthier

Se busca titular de Economía: estas son las 10 propuestas (nada serias) para sustituir a Clouthier

Tarjeta del Bienestar. ¿Cómo reportar y solicitar la reposición?

Título: MEDICOS Descripción: MEDICO OFTALMOLOGO ZONA ORIENTE, METRO PEÑON. INFORMES 55-6618-5304 / 55-5432-1640.

Tu labor es importante, desempéñate y crece profesionalmente

X