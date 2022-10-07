Otorgan Premio Nobel de La Paz al defensor de derechos humanos bielorruso, Ales Bialiatski, la organización rusa de derechos humanos Memorial y la organización ucraniana de derechos humanos Center for Civil Liberties.
BREAKING NEWS:
The Norwegian Nobel Committee has decided to award the 2022 #NobelPeacePrize to human rights advocate Ales Bialiatski from Belarus, the Russian human rights organisation Memorial and the Ukrainian human rights organisation Center for Civil Liberties. #NobelPrize pic.twitter.com/9YBdkJpDLU
— The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 7, 2022
En un momento más información...
