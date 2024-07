🌋🔥 In July 2024, the famous Italian volcanoes, #Etna and #Stromboli, erupted! Stromboli, located in the Tyrrhenian Sea near #Sicily, displayed a dramatic eruption on July 4th, unleashing pyroclastic flows and raising serious concerns among locals and tourists. #ClimateEmergency pic.twitter.com/hMZlQCRvUB