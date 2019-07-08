08 | JUL | 2019

Es Noticia:

Femicide in Mexico

Mexico journalists

Mexico Drug War

You are here

INICIO // English // The world of Lucha Libre mourns the loss of its leading man
The world of Lucha Libre mourns the loss of its leading man
Lutteroth was one of the most important figures in professional wrestling- Photo: File Photo/EL UNIVERSAL

The world of Lucha Libre mourns the loss of its leading man

English
08/07/2019
11:49
Newsroom/EL UNIVERSAL in English
Mexico City
-A +A
Francisco Alonso Lutteroth passed away at 65 on Saturday

Leer en español

In recent months, the Lucha Libre world has been mourning the loss of wrestlers Silver King and “Perro” Aguayo and now the wrestling world is mourning the loss of Francisco Alonso Lutteroth, one of the most important figures in professional wrestling, who passed away at 65 on Saturday.

Lutteroth was a third generation wrestling promoter and the president and owner of Mexico’s World Lucha Libre Council (CMLL) and the grandson of the company’s founder and the “Godfather of Lucha Libre,” Salvador Lutteroth.

Lutteroth’s grandfather, Salvador Lutteroth, is considered as the founding father of modern lucha libre because he founded Mexicana de Lucha Libre (EMLL) in 1933 and currently, the CMLL is the world’s oldest professional wrestling company still in operation.

Lutteroth took over his family's business in the 90s and was voted into the Hall of Fame in 2008.

Artículo

Legendary Mexican wrestler dies at 73

English
The AAA, the World Wrestling Council, and many other wrestlers lamented his death
Legendary Mexican wrestler dies at 73Legendary Mexican wrestler dies at 73

gm
 

DESTACADAS

Silver King, pro wrestler and Nacho Libre actor, dies during show

Silver King, pro wrestler and Nacho Libre actor, dies during show

INFORMACIÓN RELACIONADA

El Santo inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Legacy Wing

El Santo, inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Legacy Wing

English
2018-04-07
Top 5 ‘El Santo’ movies to watch with your friends

Top 5 ‘El Santo’ movies to watch with your friends

English
2019-02-05
TEMAS RELACIONADOS
EL UNIVERSAL in EnglishLUCHA LIBREWrestlingWrestlersCMLLFrancisco Alonso LutterothSalvador LutterothEMLLMexican Culture

Mantente al día con el boletín de El Universal

 

Comentarios