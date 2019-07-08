The world of Lucha Libre mourns the loss of its leading man

Leer en español

In recent months, the Lucha Libre world has been mourning the loss of wrestlers Silver King and “Perro” Aguayo and now the wrestling world is mourning the loss of Francisco Alonso Lutteroth, one of the most important figures in professional wrestling, who passed away at 65 on Saturday.

HASTA SIEMPRE SR. FRANCISCO ALONSO LUTTEROTH

Con profunda pena, informamos el deceso del Sr. Francisco Alonso Lutteroth, Presidente del Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre ocurrido el Sábado 6 de Julio de 2019. pic.twitter.com/7GHcWgtdZx — Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) July 7, 2019

Lutteroth was a third generation wrestling promoter and the president and owner of Mexico’s World Lucha Libre Council (CMLL) and the grandson of the company’s founder and the “Godfather of Lucha Libre,” Salvador Lutteroth.

Lutteroth’s grandfather, Salvador Lutteroth, is considered as the founding father of modern lucha libre because he founded Mexicana de Lucha Libre (EMLL) in 1933 and currently, the CMLL is the world’s oldest professional wrestling company still in operation.

Lutteroth took over his family's business in the 90s and was voted into the Hall of Fame in 2008.

