Who will lead the Senate now?

The PAN will fight to lead the lower chamber, currently led by Porfirio Muñoz Ledo. In the Senate, the PAN is not sure if it will fight to chair the organism, which is now led by Martí Batres. Meanwhile, Morena's coordinator in the Senate, Ricardo Monreal, thinks that the new Senate president could be chosen through a raffle. It's that easy: write all the names of the contenders, women, and men, in pieces of paper, this way, there will be no more divisions and no one will be accused of interference. Will luck decide this?

Sheinbaum secretly supports Bertha Luján

Yesterday, Mario Delgado's pre-campaign to become the new Morena president took place in Tlatelolco. The lawmaker was seen taking selfies and hanging out with Morena members, especially Claudia Sheinbaum, Mexico City's mayor, who presented the report of her first 200 days as mayor. Nevertheless, the academic was careful and didn't openly promote Mario Delgado or mentioned the internal election at Morena. In the end, we've been told that Sheinbaum thinks the new party leader should be Bertha Luján.

Fayad wants to impress the President

On Sunday, the President visited the Huasteca Hidalguense. The Governor, Omar Fayad, put the administrative employees to work to support the event hosted at a rural IMSS clinic in Huejutla. We've been told that one of the poorest towns in the Huesteca region registered a hotel occupancy of 100% and that the restaurants sold out before 10 PM. The reason behind this is the large group of public servants who traveled to these municipalities before the President's visit. We've been told that Fayad doesn't want to spoil his good relationship with the President, especially after the explosion of a clandestine fuel pipeline in Tlahuelilpan, where over 135 people died; this event strengthened the relationship between Hidalgo and the federal government.

Mexico and the U.S. have a friendly meeting

It seems like the Foreign Affairs Ministry and the Secretary of State left exhausting negotiations and uncomfortable faces behind when the Mexican government had to make an emergency trip to Washington after Trump threatened Mexico with tariffs. This time, Mike Pompeo traveled to Mexico to discuss migration and met with Marcelo Ebrard for 60 minutes. Although it was said that it wasn't a visit to evaluate Mexicos' performance, it was said that both left the meeting with a smile on their faces, so all in all, the balance was positive.



