Was Qasem Soleimani linked to a Mexican drug cartel?

The U.S. justified the murder of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani by branding him a terrorist and accused him of killing thousands of people.

After his death, U.S. Vice president Mike Pence took to Twitter to share some of the alleged atrocities committed by Soleimani; however, the most striking one includes an attempt to assassinate the Saudi Arabia ambassador in the U.S. with the help of one of Mexico’s bloodiest cartels: Los Zetas.

— Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) January 3, 2020

According to reports, Mansur Arbabsiar, one of Soleimani’s men, tried to contact the Los Zetas cartel to murder the Saudi diplomat. According to the FBI, Soleimani’s aide offered the Mexican drug cartel €1 million.

What Arbabsiar didn’t know is that the alleged cartel members were actually DEA agents.

According to the Washington Post, “Arbabsiar was arrested at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport. Among the items law enforcement recovered was a travel itinerary showing a planned flight from Mexico to Tehran.”

In 2012, Arbabsiar pleaded guilty to a charge of murder for hire and two counts of conspiracy. He was later sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Iran denied the accusations and claimed that the Obama administration made up the story.

Soleimani never reacted to the accusations or the alleged attempt to hire the bloody Mexican cartel to murder a diplomat.

