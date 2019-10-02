Val’Quirico, a medieval town in Mexico

Leer en español

Val’Quirico is a property development and a touristic complex at the same time, built in the vestiges of the Santa Agueda hacienda, in the Mexican state of Tlaxcala. It looks like a town of medieval architecture with the influence of the Tuscany and Umbria, in Italy, and Segovia, in Spain, as explained by Adolfo Blanca, director of this development that is open to the public since 2015.

Its alleys are cobbled and the houses were built with wood and stones, a combination that blends with the forest environment. The weather is usually warm, so you can walk in the afternoon wearing shorts or a skirt, but it is not advisable to wear high heels. There are tunnels lighted at night by torches to add a romantic air and of old times to the place.



Artículo Mexico’s natural wonder sculpted by water

English Located in the Biosphere Reserve of El Ocote Jungle in Chiapas, La Venta River Canyon is home to an astonishing complex of waterfalls, underground rivers, caves, and abysses

Some walls in Val’Quirico are intervened by street artists. One of the murals that stands out is “Drunk Bones” (Huesos borrachos), made by Fuentes de María.

Art is not only in the streets, Del Fabbro is a gallery that exhibits photography, sculpture, and contemporary painting.

There are over 15 restaurants in Val’Quirico with proposals of cuisines from several parts of the world: Out of Africa serves crocodile skewers and buffalo burgers; at “The King’s Inn” (El Mesón de los Reyes) they prepare suckling pig or paella; and in the restaurant “The Moon on the Sea” (La Luna Sul Mare) you must try the pasta with truffle or pistacchio pizza.

Rent a bike to explore the town, although there is also the option to do so by horse. By the way, the development has a track where you can take training classes.



Artículo Visit Mexico’s most striking cacti sanctuary

English Valley of the Cirios is located in Ensenada, Baja California and is home to impressive cacti species that can reach heights of 18 meters

There is a bird sanctuary focused on the care of rescued species from human mistreatment, so you will be able to observe falcons, eagles, and owls. The latter are typical in the region and are considered the guardian birds of the place. With a bit of luck, you will be able to watch them soar over the town.

If you have a sweet tooth, visit the ice-cream parlor “The Sky of Flavors” (El cielo de los sabores). Two of its best ice cream flavors are ferrero and wine.

There are also shops where you can purchase 100% Italian jewelry, soaps, wines, clothes, and Mexican artisanal accessories.



By night, streets and tunnels are lighted with candles and torches, and music can be heard in the squares. Then, it is time to go to Crichus, a bar with live music. Try their “tinto de verano” a cold, wine-based drink popular in Spain, similar to sangria.

If you want to stay the night, there are two options: Canaria, a boutique hotel with only nine rooms, or one of the lofts distributed in all the property development, with sights to Popocatépetl and Iztaccíhuatl volcanoes. You must make a reservation in advance.



Adolfo Blanca says that Val’Quirico has “La Teta de Abundatia,” a fragment of an antique bronze sculpture recovered in Italian lands. You can find it in Los Blanca square. “It represented abundance and prosperity in ancient Roman ideology. Stories on the origin of the piece are varied, but what matters the most to Val’Quirico founders is the symbolism of the piece,” he says.

mp

