Más Información

Avanza entrega de Pensión del Bienestar para personas con discapacidad en tramo 2 del Tren Maya

Avanza entrega de Pensión del Bienestar para personas con discapacidad en tramo 2 del Tren Maya

Según nuevos libros de la SEP, estudiantes de primer grado entienden elementos químicos

Según nuevos libros de la SEP, estudiantes de primer grado entienden elementos químicos

PRI no descalifica a perfiles cercanos a Morena para el INE

PRI no descalifica a perfiles cercanos a Morena para el INE

INE congela implementación del Plan B, tras suspensión de la Corte

INE congela implementación del Plan B, tras suspensión de la Corte

Miembro del comité técnico del INE retuitea foto de Silverio que querían hacer pasar por ministro Javier Laynez

Miembro del comité técnico del INE retuitea foto de Silverio que querían hacer pasar por ministro Javier Laynez

In recent years, the world has set its sight on Oaxaca for its rich culture, traditions, and gastronomic heritage . The state of Oaxaca has everything: beautiful buildings, archeological sites, natural wonders, incredibly complex gastronomy , exceptional restaurants , and mezcal shops.

Oaxacan cuisine

is the result of a clash between two worlds: ancient ingredients such as corn, beans, cacao, tomato, chile, grasshoppers, worms and other ingredients brought there by colonizers, including pork, beef, chicken, cheese, bread, lard , among other ingredients.

Currently, Oaxaca has become a hotspot for foodies all over the world and is full of endless options to satisfy any palate .

These are some of the best restaurants in Oaxaca :

4 . Boulenc

This cafe and pizzeria has an amazing selection of fresh dishes and options for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Although it does not focus on Oaxacan food , all the products are fresh and it offers amazing coffee , salsas, preserves, and pastries . Their pizzas are also a must.

$$

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Boulenc (@boulencpan) on


3. Casa Taviche

Casa Taviche is a one-of-a-kind restaurant . The menu changes every day and offers contemporary Oaxacan food . The food is fresh, delicious, and simple . Their desserts and drinks are a must. They also sell salts to pair with your mezcal and chocolate bars .

$

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Casa Taviche (@casataviche) on

2. Casa Oaxaca

Casa Oaxaca is the most famous restaurant in Oaxaca . The most memorable dish is their molcajete salsa , it's unforgettable. Every dish including entrees, moles , tacos, and deserts are memorable for their complexity and deliciousness . Casa Oaxaca also offers some of the best mezcals in Oaxaca .

$$

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ranita Ragunathan (@soulseekerriceeater) on

1. Las Quinceletras

Las Quinceletras is a traditional Oaxacan restaurant that uses local produce and family recipes . The grasshoppers and guacamole tacos are an explosion of flavor and their a lmond mole is delicious. The chocolate tamal is exceptional.

$

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Las Quince Letras Oax (@lasquinceletrasoax) on


So next time you visit Oaxaca, make sure you visit one of these amazing restaurants !

gm

Google News - ViveUSA

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Noticias según tus intereses