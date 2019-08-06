Located in Nayarit, Mexico , Sayulita is a Magic Town by the beach, with small hotels, hippie stores, surf, and amazing restaurants and bars.

Sayulita is also home to Playa Escondida , the location of the TV series Bachelor in Paradise !

Here are 10 secrets spots in Sayulita that are a must in your visit to this hippie-chic town:

A boutique with unique, and limited edition hipster designs . There are new designs each year and only 100 collectible pieces are made. The owners of the store designed the decoration of the hotel W Punta de Mita .

2. Esto es México.

It is a store of folk arts with a striking blue, Mexican pink and yellow facade. You will also notice it because of the Catrín and Catrina painted on the wall. César Godoy and Belén Sandoval are the owners of the store. You will find representative pieces of the Mexican culture like skulls and wrestlers. Most of them are made by the owners. In Day of the Dead, they hold a competition of “ ofrendas ” among different galleries that was started by “Esto es México.”

3. Haramara Retreat Hotel

It is a retreat to focus on yoga and meditation . It is an idyllic place with small wooden cabins in contact with the jungle and the beach. There is no electricity unless you need to use the phone or send an e-mail. It has two yoga lounges , a wellness center , an o pen-air dining room , temazca l, private beach, and an ocean water pool. The chef only prepares unique dishes with local and natural ingredients.

4. Tananá Gallery

It specializes in art and Huichol jewelry. It is a store created by the anthropologist and designer Susana Valadez , who is married to a Huichol. She taught this indigenous community to work with smaller beads to create more unique and finer pieces without forgetting their tradition . Proceeds from the store help the Huichol Center for Cultural Survival and Traditional Arts .

5. Tortilla Azul Restaurant or Blue Corn Mama Café

It is part of the Tananá Gallery and it has a mix of everything: pancakes, tacos, and chilaquiles made of blue corn from the Huichol Center produced organically. It only opens from November to June .

6. Zona Palmar del Camarón

If you like to party , it is a tradition to visit some bars in Sayulita downtown and end up in Zona Palmar del Camarón to camp . The DJs usually play “ electro-cumbia .”

7. Naty’s Kitchen

It used to be a street stall of unique food and very traditional casserole tacos ; steak, chicken with mole, liver and onions , and even vegetarian . Now, it is a very famous commercial space. Ideal for starving surfers.

8. Wa kika.

It is an ice cream parlor with two commercial spaces in Sayulita. “Wa kika” comes from the Huichol language and it means “ the waves .” They use organic products and fruits of the region such as yellow plum . You must try their classic popsicle, the “tropical surf.” It is made of strawberry, peach, kiwi, and banana.

9. Sayulita Wine Shop

It is a store of Mexican products, mostly: mezcal, sotol, raicilla , and wines , in addition to handmade cheeses, chocolates, prosciutto (italian ham) and homemade bread.

10. Patzcuarito beach

This hard-to-reach and innermost beach attracts surfers because of its waves .

Also, you cannot miss these activities :

A company with which you can schedule ecotouristic or extreme activities such as:

Surfing classes:

Two-hours lessons with specialized guides. Cost USD $50.

Zipline:

A journey through the jungle from the heights. You can reach up to 50 kilometers per hour. Cost: USD $85 per adult, and $65 for children younger than 11 years old.

Four track (ATV) ride:

Two-hours rides through the beach, the jungle, and Sayulita town. Cost: USD $85-95, depending on the vehicle.

Ride on horseback

: If you want something calmer, enjoy a ride by dawn. Cost: USD $50-90, depending to the duration of the ride.

Islas Marietas:

In a 30 minutes trip, you will find an ecologic paradise in the middle of the sea. In addition to the boat tour, you can also practice snorkeling. Cost: USD $300

