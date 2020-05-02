Tequila drink recipes to step up your mixology game
Tequila is a 100% Mexican spirit that is extremely popular all over the world. Its delicious flavor makes it ideal to celebrate any occasion and it is great mixed with other ingredients.
Here are some recipes to mix your own tequila cocktails at home.
The Snacker
Ingredients:
60ml tequila
30ml watermelon syrup
15ml pineapple juice
15ml lime
Put enough ice in a glass rimmed with salt and habanero pepper. Pour in tequila, lime juice, syrup, and pineapple juice. Mix and enjoy.
Recommended: The amazing health benefits of tequila
The Mango Mix
Ingredients:
60ml tequila
20ml mango juice
20ml guanábana juice
15ml lime juice
15ml peppermint syrup
Put some peppermint leaves in a highball glass and crush them slightly. Add ice, tequila, syrup, and the juices. Mix well and garnish with peppermint.
Don Chente
Ingredients:
60ml tequila
40ml Green tea with rose and sunflower petals, and honey
15ml elderflower liqueur
5ml sherry
2 dashes of orange and cilantro essence
Put ice in a mug. Add tequila, tea, sherry, liqueur, and the orange and cilantro essence. Mix. Garnish with tea leaves.
The Vanilla
Ingredients:
60ml tequila
15 ml vanilla syrup
1 dash lime juice
1 dash gentian bitters
Put all the ingredients in a shaker with ice and shake vigorously for 20 seconds. Pour in a martini cup. Garnish with lime and orange.
Recommended: 5 health benefits of pulque
Jalapeño pepper cocktail
Ingredients:
For the cocktail
120ml tequila
¼ cup lime juice
¼ cup jalapeño pepper syrup
2 cups ice cubes
For the jalapeño pepper syrup
¾ cup water
¾ sugar
1 ½ jalapeño peppers,
1 cup fresh basil leaves
½ cup fresh cilantro leaves, chopped
Put all the ingredients for the syrup in a blender and blend for 30 seconds. Add all the ingredients for the cocktail to the mix and blend for 30 seconds. Pour in a tumbler and garnish with a lime slice.
Blackberry margarita
Ingredients:
½ cup sugar
Lemon zest
1 cup blackberry
½ cup blackberry jam
½ lemon, peeled
360ml tequila
120ml Triple sec
4 1/1 cup ice cubes
Put blackberries, jam, and lemon zest in a blender. Blend at high speed for 40 seconds. Add tequila and Triple sec. Mix. Pour in glasses rimmed with salt. Garnish with 2 fresh basil leaves.
Recommended: For all evil and all good: Mezcal, the perfect drink
Frozen peach and Rosemary margarita
Ingredients:
1 sprig Rosemary
2 peaches sliced in half
1 tsp agave honey
240ml tequila1/3 cup wáter
1 ½ cup ice cubes
Break the points of the sprig of rosemary and put them aside to garnish. Put 6 leaves and put them in a blender. Add the rest of the ingredients and blend for 30-40 seconds or until the mix does not have lumps. Serve the mix in margarita glasses and garnish with rosemary and a slice of fresh peach.
Mexican mule
Ingredients:
120ml tequila
30ml fresh lime juice
1 dash Angostura aromatic bitters
120ml ginger beer
Place ice in a copper mug and add the ingredients. Stir and garnish with a lime wedge, mint, or jalapeño slices.
Sage Lime Smash
Ingredients
2 parts tequila
1 tsp agave syrup
1/2 lime, quartered
3-4 sage leaves
Lime for garnish
In a shaker, add cut lime, sage leaves, and agave syrup. Muddle ingredients then add tequila and ice. Strain into glasses over ice, and garnish with a lime wedge and sage leaf.
Fresh cucumber punch
Ingredients
8 parts simple syrup
½ cucumber, sliced
8 parts lime juice
9 parts tequila
8 parts aloe vera juice
8 parts lemon juice
4 parts orange juice
Cucumber slices for garnish
To make simple syrup, mix equal parts hot water and sugar until sugar is dissolved. Muddle cucumber with simple syrup and lime juice in a punchbowl or pitcher. Add remaining ingredients, stir gently and garnish with cucumber slices.
Recommended: The untapped potential of Mexican mixology
mp