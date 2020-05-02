Tequila drink recipes to step up your mixology game

Tequila is a 100% Mexican spirit that is extremely popular all over the world. Its delicious flavor makes it ideal to celebrate any occasion and it is great mixed with other ingredients.

Here are some recipes to mix your own tequila cocktails at home.

The Snacker

Ingredients:

60ml tequila

30ml watermelon syrup

15ml pineapple juice

15ml lime

Put enough ice in a glass rimmed with salt and habanero pepper. Pour in tequila, lime juice, syrup, and pineapple juice. Mix and enjoy.

The Mango Mix

Ingredients:

60ml tequila

20ml mango juice

20ml guanábana juice

15ml lime juice

15ml peppermint syrup

Put some peppermint leaves in a highball glass and crush them slightly. Add ice, tequila, syrup, and the juices. Mix well and garnish with peppermint.

Don Chente

Ingredients:

60ml tequila

40ml Green tea with rose and sunflower petals, and honey

15ml elderflower liqueur

5ml sherry

2 dashes of orange and cilantro essence

Put ice in a mug. Add tequila, tea, sherry, liqueur, and the orange and cilantro essence. Mix. Garnish with tea leaves.

The Vanilla

Ingredients:

60ml tequila

15 ml vanilla syrup

1 dash lime juice

1 dash gentian bitters

Put all the ingredients in a shaker with ice and shake vigorously for 20 seconds. Pour in a martini cup. Garnish with lime and orange.

Jalapeño pepper cocktail

Ingredients:

For the cocktail

120ml tequila

¼ cup lime juice

¼ cup jalapeño pepper syrup

2 cups ice cubes

For the jalapeño pepper syrup

¾ cup water

¾ sugar

1 ½ jalapeño peppers,

1 cup fresh basil leaves

½ cup fresh cilantro leaves, chopped

Put all the ingredients for the syrup in a blender and blend for 30 seconds. Add all the ingredients for the cocktail to the mix and blend for 30 seconds. Pour in a tumbler and garnish with a lime slice.

Blackberry margarita

Ingredients:

½ cup sugar

Lemon zest

1 cup blackberry

½ cup blackberry jam

½ lemon, peeled

360ml tequila

120ml Triple sec

4 1/1 cup ice cubes

Put blackberries, jam, and lemon zest in a blender. Blend at high speed for 40 seconds. Add tequila and Triple sec. Mix. Pour in glasses rimmed with salt. Garnish with 2 fresh basil leaves.

Frozen peach and Rosemary margarita

Ingredients:

1 sprig Rosemary

2 peaches sliced in half

1 tsp agave honey

240ml tequila1/3 cup wáter

1 ½ cup ice cubes

Break the points of the sprig of rosemary and put them aside to garnish. Put 6 leaves and put them in a blender. Add the rest of the ingredients and blend for 30-40 seconds or until the mix does not have lumps. Serve the mix in margarita glasses and garnish with rosemary and a slice of fresh peach.

Mexican mule

Ingredients:

120ml tequila

30ml fresh lime juice

1 dash Angostura aromatic bitters

120ml ginger beer

Place ice in a copper mug and add the ingredients. Stir and garnish with a lime wedge, mint, or jalapeño slices.

Sage Lime Smash

Ingredients

2 parts tequila

1 tsp agave syrup

1/2 lime, quartered

3-4 sage leaves

Lime for garnish

In a shaker, add cut lime, sage leaves, and agave syrup. Muddle ingredients then add tequila and ice. Strain into glasses over ice, and garnish with a lime wedge and sage leaf.

Fresh cucumber punch

Ingredients

8 parts simple syrup

½ cucumber, sliced

8 parts lime juice

9 parts tequila

8 parts aloe vera juice

8 parts lemon juice

4 parts orange juice

Cucumber slices for garnish



To make simple syrup, mix equal parts hot water and sugar until sugar is dissolved. Muddle cucumber with simple syrup and lime juice in a punchbowl or pitcher. Add remaining ingredients, stir gently and garnish with cucumber slices.

