Leer en español

PAN members know nothing about the helicopter crash

It seems like the PAN, its members, and other political actors have been quite passive in the face of lack of results in regards to the investigation of the helicopter crash where PAN senator Rafael Moreno Valle and PAN governor Martha Erika Alonso died. This is the case of the special commission created in the Senate, which was supposed to follow the case. The commission was proposed and led by senator Nadia Navarro Acevedo but we've been told that the commission hasn't shown any results.

An obstacle for daycares

We've been told that the advocates for children's rights didn't agree with the fact that all the writs of amparo filed against the new operating rules for daycares are concentrated in two courthouses in Mexico City. For activists and NGOs, this could imply that the judges could be biased and therefore, their legal strategy would be annulled. We've been told that if this is the case, the federal government would have inflicted a precise and definitive blow against the daycares.

López Obrador's social programs are exported

From Mexico to Central America, President López Obrador's social programs such as Sowing Life and Youth Building the Future are being exported as a strategy to lower migration from Central America to the U.S. In July, Sowing Life was launched in El Salvador and now Youth Building the Future will be launched soon. We've been told that a platform is being created, which is similar to the one created in Mexico, through which Mexican companies in Honduras, Guatemala, and El Salvador will be linked to young people in those countries to train them and help them join the labor market. Will it be enough to export those programs to stop the migration crisis? Will the programs stop the U.S.'s anger? The President has complained that employment figures don't include the interns from these programs, maybe he wants to count those in Central America.

No translator at the Foreign Ministry?

We've been told that the Foreign Ministry (SRE) responded to an information request as if it was a Babel Tower. The petitioner asked for the tax cuts of Mexican diplomats abroad and in response, the SRE sent them the documents in other languages such as Arabic, Japanese, and Russian. The Ministry decided to issue the information in its original language because it is not obligated to translate it. Later, the petitioner filed a complaint before the INAI because they are sure someone at the Ministry can translate it...unless Republican austerity forced the agency to fire the translators.



gm

