Oaxaca: Dining with a cause

Non-profit organization Puente a la Salud Comunitaria A.C. created a campaign titled “A Plate with an Impact” in order to raise funds for 30 rural communities in Oaxaca. The first edition started on July 15 and will end on August 31.

The organization aims to improve the nutritional state of the population through strategies to include amaranth and other crops into their diets and productive activities. The non-profit is promoting the creation of a solidarity-based economy and is looking for a permanent social change that has a positive impact on new generations and communities.

In order to raise funds for the program, the restaurants that joined the initiative will choose a dish from their menu and name it as the “Plate with an Impact.” When diners ask for that dish, a percentage of the sales will be donated to the non-profit organization.

In order to know which items in the menu are part of the program, restaurants will place a sticker so that you recognize the special dish.

The restaurants who have joined the initiative are Origen, Casa Oaxaca, Oaxacalifornia, Las Quince Letras, La Olla, Los Danzantes, 3 Bistro, Cabuche, Hierba Dulce, La Organización, El Morocco, Gourmand, El Olivo, Expendio Tradición, Pitiona, Chili Guajili, and others.

The organization is hoping that at least 50 restaurants join the program this year.

Pete Noll, the NGO's executive director, is asking restaurants and clients to join the initiative because “they will be contributing to improving the living conditions of thousands of families in the rural areas in Oaxaca.”

The organization's communications director, Iris Parra, explains that in the last 16 years, they have been collaborating with families and implementing the use of sustainable agriculture and new technologies so that amaranth is consumed at home and is also used to generate an income.

Around 900 families are working with the organization to produce amaranth.

