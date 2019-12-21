Mexican students create robotic hand for people with disabilities

Mexican students from the robotics team of Tecmilenio University campus Toluca developed a robotic hand with mechanical, electronic, and 3D-printed pieces. The prosthesis has sensors that can detect the movements of the arm to be able to open and close its fingers and emulate a real hand.

Have you heard of the Mexican students who succeded in the UBTECH Robotics Competition?

The project, directed by 16-years-old Erick Fernández, was developed with a year’s worth of trials and research on the anatomy of the hand and the muscle systems, in addition to training in 3D technology able to create 95% of the implementation of the robotic prostheses.







“This creation comes from a family need; however, now it has the purpose of having an impact in our community to improve the living conditions of people affected. As a high school student, my commitment and call are to apply this knowledge in my surroundings,” asserted Fernández.

Have you heard of the Mexican robot helping patients walk again?

In the first phase, the robotics team has the objective of printing 20 prostheses so 20 children can go back to their daily activities with the use of this technology.







In addition, the students won the Inspire Award for their community work, positive attitude, inclusiveness, and professionalism in the last edition of the regional competition FIRST Tech Challenge that took place on November 30. The team made it to the nationals to take place in January 2020.

Did you know a Mexican created eco-friendly cardboard clutches?

The robotic hand joins the list of inventions created by Tecmilenio students, including a prototype for a wheelchair driven by head sensors to ease the mobility of paraplegic persons.

Have you heard of the Mexican students who created a Turing machine out of Legos?

mp

