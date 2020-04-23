Get fresh produce delivered right to your door

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Mexico City’s largest market, the famous “central de abastos,” and other markets have teamed up with local authorities to create a directory so that users can purchase fresh produce, meat, flowers, and other products.

The central the abastos, the biggest market in Mexico and one of the biggest in the world, is known for its wide variety of produce, grains, meats, cheeses, and many other products.

Now, amid then public health crisis, many merchants are delivering the best produce rights at your door.

Durante la emergencia sanitaria por COVID-19 es importante reducir la afluencia de personas en nuestro mercado para evitar contagios. Visita el directorio #CEDAaDomicilio ¿Eres comprador? https://t.co/fJPIMhKVxL Eres comerciante? ¡Regístrate! https://t.co/FLJOMsRQdR pic.twitter.com/rv6aPjglEO — Central de Abasto CDMX (@CdeAbastoCDMX) April 23, 2020

Find the complete directory here.

Hoy le llegó a mi abuela una canasta de verduras y frutas que le compré con el Sr. Gerardo Cabrera de la @CdeAbastoCDMX. Me comentan que está chulo todo.

Les dejo su contacto. #QuedateEnCasa pic.twitter.com/wn5dPxQe9g — Fernanda Carbajal (@_fercarb) April 16, 2020

#CEDAadomicilio

No olviden hacer sus pedidos esta semana!

DE LA CENTRAL A TU CASA

FRUTAS Y VERDURAS

5519376672 pic.twitter.com/QX2uhQNES3 — MERCAR (@MercarCDMX) April 12, 2020

#MejorEnCasa Cuida de tu salud y de los tuyos comprando tu super a domicilio en Vegetales Frescos CEDA #CEDAaDomicilio

Visita nuestra tienda en línea https://t.co/q9DjQps93c@CdeAbastoCDMX pic.twitter.com/A8kT8EiQS4 — Vegetales Frescos CEDA (@vfrescos_ceda) April 17, 2020

En esta cuarentena ¡mantén una dieta saludable! Surtimos sus pedidos de frutas y verduras de alta calidad con entrega a domicilio. whatsapp: 5576146878 y 5572923626

-Si nos llamas antes de las 11:00am tu pedido se entrega el mismo día. #QuédateEnCasa #CEDAadomicilio pic.twitter.com/B1l80LU3VN — Las mejores frutas y verduras I-55 (@MejoresFrutas) April 22, 2020

#CEDAaDomicilio Fruta fina FGR (mayoreo) Consulta más opciones en https://t.co/fJPIMhKVxL pic.twitter.com/MHds8EZ74n — Central de Abasto CDMX (@CdeAbastoCDMX) April 22, 2020

A sus órdenes al 5527481292

Entregas a domicilio #CEDAaDomicilio ordena desde casa y nosotros las enviamos Ramo estilo #vintage #rosas #ramodeflores pic.twitter.com/hJOY0mhLvs — Florería Palermo (@FloreriaPalermo) April 12, 2020

Moreover, Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum announced smaller markets will also deliver produce and other foods right at your door.

Quedó muy bien la sección “De Mi Mercado a Nuestra Casa” que la @SEDECOCDMX habilitó en su sitio, donde encuentras el teléfono directo de tu mercado más cercano https://t.co/RtGOlhEaME Pide a domicilio #QuédateEnCasaCDMX — Claudia Sheinbaum (@Claudiashein) April 19, 2020

Other restaurants and shops are also offering fresh produce and gourmet products.

Make sure you support the local economy, farmers, and merchants during these tough times!

