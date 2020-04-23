Get fresh produce delivered right to your door
Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Mexico City’s largest market, the famous “central de abastos,” and other markets have teamed up with local authorities to create a directory so that users can purchase fresh produce, meat, flowers, and other products.
The central the abastos, the biggest market in Mexico and one of the biggest in the world, is known for its wide variety of produce, grains, meats, cheeses, and many other products.
Now, amid then public health crisis, many merchants are delivering the best produce rights at your door.
Moreover, Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum announced smaller markets will also deliver produce and other foods right at your door.
Other restaurants and shops are also offering fresh produce and gourmet products.
Make sure you support the local economy, farmers, and merchants during these tough times!
