23 | ABR | 2020

Es Noticia:

Femicide in Mexico

Mexico journalists

Mexico Drug War

You are here

INICIO // English // Get fresh produce delivered right to your door
Get fresh produce delivered right to your door
Markets have teamed up with local authorities to create a directory so that users can order fresh produce, meat, flowers, and dog food - Photo: File Photo/EL UNIVERSAL

Get fresh produce delivered right to your door

English
23/04/2020
14:48
EL UNIVERSAL in English/Gretel Morales
Mexico City
-A +A
You don’t have to leave your home to purchase the best produce in the city

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Mexico City’s largest market, the famous “central de abastos,” and other markets have teamed up with local authorities to create a directory so that users can purchase fresh produce, meat, flowers, and other products. 

The central the abastos, the biggest market in Mexico and one of the biggest in the world, is known for its wide variety of produce, grains, meats, cheeses, and many other products.

Now, amid then public health crisis, many merchants are delivering the best produce rights at your door.

Recommended: Quelites: the Pre-hispanic superfood

Find the complete directory here

Moreover, Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum announced smaller markets will also deliver produce and other foods right at your door.

Other restaurants and shops are also offering fresh produce and gourmet products

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Pujol (@pujolrestaurant) on

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tierra Adentro Cocina (@tierraadentro.cocina) on

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jüsto (@justomx) on

Make sure you support the local economy, farmers, and merchants during these tough times!

Recommended: Learn to cook authentic Mexican food with chef Gabriela Cámara

gm
 

INFORMACIÓN RELACIONADA

How to boost your immune system

How to boost your immune system

English
2020-03-17
Traditional Mexican food, the key to a healthy life

Traditional Mexican food, the key to a healthy life

English
2019-03-24
TEMAS RELACIONADOS
EL UNIVERSAL in EnglishProducefruitsVegetablesCentral de Abastosmarket

Mantente al día con el boletín de El Universal

 