EL UNIVERSAL in English welcomes 2018, with original top-notch content aimed at promoting Mexico as a key player in the global arena. Authoritative voices from Mexico's diplomacy, trade and culture fields join our online edition as Op-Ed contributors with content produced exclusively for our readers.

Friday Op-Ed Contributors

Editor of Investigative Journalism, Gabriel Moyssen, in his office at EL UNIVERSAL newsroom in Mexico City

Every Friday, International Affairs are explained from a Mexico perspective by Gabriel Moyssen, a longstanding journalist with over 30 years of experience reporting Mexico bilateral relations and foreign affairs, providing insight and historical context to better understand the complex global agenda of our time. With a thorough editorial work by Sofia Danis, the International Affairs & Diplomacy column offers both contextual information and in-depth analysis suitable for new and experienced readers alike, as well as for everyone interested in becoming aware of the global issues that shape our understanding of the world, as fellow nationals and as a humanity.

Welcome to our first collaborative effort with the editor of Investigative Journalism and contributor to EL UNIVERSAL in English, Gabriel Moyssen:

📷





Access our Library of International Affairs & Diplomacy columns, available in English and in Spanish, here.

Latest news from Mexico, feature articles, and analysis brought to you by leading Mexican newspaper EL UNIVERSAL in English

: From Mexico to the World!





Berenice González

Mexico City, 2018

bg