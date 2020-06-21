“El Marro” vows to wreak havoc in Guanajuato after his family members were arrested

Leer en español

On June 20, Mexico’s Defense Ministry announced security forces arrested the mother and sister of José Antonio Yepez, aka “El Marro,” the leader of the Santa Rosa de Lima cartel.

Later, “El Marro” released two videos asking for help and threatening to spark a wave of violence in Guanajuato. In one of the videos, he claims his mother and sister are being tortured by authorities.

In an operation launched by the National Guard and Guanajuato’s Attorney General, the army fulfilled a search warrant in San Isidro Elguera, Celaya. There, Mexican authorities arrested María “N”, Juana “N,” Rosalba “N”, his mother and sister; however, the identity of the third detainee is yet to be confirmed as some report she is his cousin and others that she is his girlfriend.

During the search, authorities found meth and over MXN 2 million in cash.

Authorities identified the three women as financial operators working for the Santa Rosa de Lima Cartel. The detention sparked a series of blockades on different roads.

Through a video shared online, the cartel leader thanked those who blocked roads and ask for more help. He said that his mother, sister, and girlfriends are being forced to record messages to pressure him and claim they are being beaten by authorities.

He threatens to wreak havoc in Guanajuato is the three women aren’t released soon.

"El Marro", líder del Cártel Santa Rosa de Lima, acérrimo rival del "Mencho", líder del Cártel Jalisco Nueva Generación, aparece en un video pidiendo apoyo a su base. Lo hace al borde del llanto, justo cuando trasciende que fuerzas federales AHORA SÍ lo tienen cercado, ¿será? pic.twitter.com/TEfA7yfmYb — Oscar Balmen (@oscarbalmen) June 21, 2020

In a second video, the cartel leader raises the possibility of establishing an alliance with other cartels.

Advertencia. Este video contiene palabras altisonantes En un video difundido en redes sociales, José Antonio Yepez “El Marro”, líder del cártel de Santa Rosa de Lima, aseguró que será “una piedra en el zapato” del Gobierno https://t.co/gvCqnXa3iC pic.twitter.com/GS55Q2QnzL — El Universal (@El_Universal_Mx) June 21, 2020

“El Marro” has engaged in turf wars against “El Mencho,” the leader of the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel; one of the fastest-growing drug cartels in the world.

Earlier on Saturday, Guanajuato State Security Minister Alvar Cabeza de Vaca announced that 26 members of the Santa Rosa de Lima Cartel had been arrested in Celaya.

Derivado de la intervención realizada en coordinación entre autoridades estatales y federales @SeguridadGto, @FGEGUANAJUATO y @SEDENAmx en varias comunidades rurales de Celaya, se logran importantes detenciones de presuntos integrantes del CSRL. pic.twitter.com/fqbtwbeEas — Alvar Cabeza de Vaca (@AlvarCdeV) June 21, 2020

According to Cabeza de Vaca, alleged cartel members caused damages and launched attacks in different locations in a bid to “distract authorities.”

A partir de estos aseguramientos, varios integrantes del mencionado grupo delictivo reaccionan violentamente causando daños y disturbios en varios puntos de la región en un intento de distraer a las Aitoridades. pic.twitter.com/EqWHslYMOK — Alvar Cabeza de Vaca (@AlvarCdeV) June 21, 2020

In Guanajuato, local media and authorities reported fires and explosions in Salamanca, Cortázar, and Juventino Rosas, communities located in an area widely affected by fuel theft.

In recent days the state registered an increasing wave of violence. On June 19, seven people, including a pregnant woman and a 2-year-old, were murdered by a criminal group.

During the first four months of 2020, Guanajuato registered the higher number of homicide victims in the country: 1,534.

In early June, two officials from Guanajuato Attorney General’s Office were murdered only 24 hours after two police officers were shot dead. On the next day, five other people were murdered.

