18 | OCT | 2019

Femicide in Mexico

Mexico journalists

Mexico Drug War

El Chapo's son was captured then freed after shootout in Culiacán, Sinaloa
Cartel gunmen are seen on a street during clashes with federal forces following the detention of Ovidio Guzmán, son of drug kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzmán, in Culiacán, in Sinaloa state - Photo: Jesus Bustamante/REUTERS

El Chapo's son was captured then freed after shootout in Culiacán

18/10/2019
11:15
Reuters
Mexico City
Dave Graham & Lizbeth Diaz
Presumed cartel members apparently intercepted a radio frequency used by security forces, one video showed, warning of reprisals against soldiers if Ovidio Guzmán was not freed

Heavily armed fighters surrounded security forces in a Mexican city on Thursday and made them free one of drug lord Joaquin El ChapoGuzmán’s sons after his capture triggered gunbattles and a prison break that sent civilians scurrying for cover.

Security Minister Alfonso Durazo said a patrol by National Guard militarized police first came under attack from within a house in the city of Culiacán, 1,235 km (770 miles) northwest of Mexico City.

After entering the house, they found four men, including Ovidio Guzmán, who is accused of drug trafficking in the United States.
 

El Chapo’s son arrested in Culiacán, Sinaloa

Officers of Sinaloa’s State Attorney General’s Office arrested Ovidio Guzmán, one of the sons of Mexican drug lord Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán
El Chapo's son arrested in Culiacán, Sinaloa

The patrol was quickly outmatched by cartel gunmen, however, and it was withdrawn to prevent lives being lost, the government said. Simultaneously, fighters swarmed through the city, battling police and soldiers in broad daylight. They torched vehicles and left at least one gas station ablaze.

“The decision was taken to retreat from the house, without Guzmán, to try to avoid more violence in the area and preserve the lives of our personnel and recover calm in the city,” Durazo said.

The reaction to Guzmán’s capture was on a scale rarely seen during Mexico’s long drug war, even after his more famous father’s arrests. The chaos was continuing as night fell.

A large group of inmates escaped from the city prison. Residents cowered in shopping centers and supermarkets as gunfire roared. Black plumes of smoke rose across the skyline.

Families with young children left their cars and lay flat on the road. Bullets cracked up ahead. “Dad, can we get up now?” a small boy said to his father in a video posted on Twitter.

“No, stay there on the floor,” the man replied, his voice trembling.

Cristobal Castañeda, Head of Security in Sinaloa, told the Televisa network that two people had been killed and 21 injured, according to preliminary information. He said police had come under attack when they approached roadblocks manned by gunmen. He advised residents not to leave their homes.

The chaos in Culiacán, long a stronghold for the Guzmáns’ Sinaloa cartel, will increase pressure on President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who took office in December promising to pacify a country weary after more than a decade of drug-war fighting. Murders this year are set to be at a record high.

Thursday’s events follow the massacre of more than a dozen police in western Mexico earlier this week and the killing of 15 suspected gangsters by the army a day later.

Falko Ernst, senior analyst for the International Crisis Group in Mexico, said the release of Ovidio Guzmán set “a dangerous precedent” and sent a message that the state itself, including the army, could be blackmailed and was not in control.

Presumed cartel members apparently intercepted a radio frequency used by security forces, one video showed, warning of reprisals against soldiers if Guzmán was not freed.

A state police spokesman confirmed that several prisoners escaped from prison during the chaos. Video footage showed a group of at least 20 prisoners running in the streets. It was not immediately clear how many had escaped.

El ChapoGuzmán led the Sinaloa cartel for decades, escaping from prison twice before being arrested and extradited to the United States. He was found guilty in a U.S. court in February of smuggling tons of drugs and sentenced to life in prison.
 

'El Chapo' is sentenced to life in prison

Judge Brian Cogan imposed the sentence of life plus 30 years
'El Chapo' is sentenced to life in prison

He is believed to have about 12 children including Ovidio. The U.S. Department of Justice unveiled an indictment against Ovidio and another of the brothers in February, charging them with conspiracy to distribute cocaine, methamphetamine, and marijuana in the United States.

Have you heard about Sinaloa Cartel's macabre plan?

The indictment gave Ovidio’s age as 28 and said he had been involved in trafficking conspiracies since he was a teenager.

Jose Luis González Meza, a lawyer for the Guzmáns, told news network Milenio that Ovidio had been in touch with the family and said he was free.

