Documents regarding the bomb sent to a Mexican senator will remain sealed for the next five years

03/06/2020
13:37
Pedro Villa y Caña y Alejandra Canchola
A bomb was sent to the senator’s office on May 30, 2019 - Photo: File Photo/EL UNIVERSAL

03/06/2020
13:37
Pedro Villa y Caña y Alejandra Canchola
Mexico City
Hernández has a progressive agenda that includes the decriminalization of abortion

Leer en español

On May 30, 2019, senator Citlalli Hernández was sent an explosive device at her office inside the Senate. Now, one year after the crime, authorities have sealed the records for the next five years since the Attorney General’s Office continues investigating the case.
 
When EL UNIVERSAL requested a copy of the documents, the Attorney General’s Office said the files are classified as reserved. It explained that the decision was made on January 14. According to authorities, if the documents were made public, it would affect the investigation. Authorities have used several arguments to justify their refusal to reveal more information in connection with the case.
 
Recommended: Mexican senator suffers light injuries from explosive device

Senator Hernández is one of the most outspoken feminist activists in Mexican politics. Her agenda includes gender issues, the eradication of conversion therapies, and the decriminalization of abortion. This has led to harassment and a bomb being sent to her office. 
 
Over one year after the attack, she still hasn’t received justice. In an interview with EL UNIVERSAL, the senator said authorities informed her about developments and relevant elements in the investigation but asked her for discretion.
 
Citlali Hernández said she will continue working without fear.
 
