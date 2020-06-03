Documents regarding the bomb sent to a Mexican senator will remain sealed for the next five years

Leer en español

On May 30, 2019, senator Citlalli Hernández was sent an explosive device at her office inside the Senate. Now, one year after the crime, authorities have sealed the records for the next five years since the Attorney General’s Office continues investigating the case.



When EL UNIVERSAL requested a copy of the documents, the Attorney General’s Office said the files are classified as reserved. It explained that the decision was made on January 14. According to authorities, if the documents were made public, it would affect the investigation. Authorities have used several arguments to justify their refusal to reveal more information in connection with the case.



Senator Hernández is one of the most outspoken feminist activists in Mexican politics. Her agenda includes gender issues, the eradication of conversion therapies, and the decriminalization of abortion. This has led to harassment and a bomb being sent to her office.



Over one year after the attack, she still hasn’t received justice. In an interview with EL UNIVERSAL, the senator said authorities informed her about developments and relevant elements in the investigation but asked her for discretion.



Citlali Hernández said she will continue working without fear.



