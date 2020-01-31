Chaos in Michoacán: Los Viagras cartel leader “El Vocho” arrested in Uruapan

Leer en español

Armed men blocked roads, burned cars, and there were reports of shootouts in the city of Uruapan in western Mexico after a senior leader of the Los Viagras cartel was detained, local media and a source from the prosecutor’s office said.

Luis Felipe, also known as “El Vocho”, was captured earlier in the day in the western state of Michoacán, which has long been convulsed by turf wars between drug gangs and where unrest is not uncommon after the detention of senior cartel figures.

Mexican officials will be on high alert following the chaos in Culiacán last October when cartel gunmen laid siege to the city and forced encircled security forces to free the detained son of jailed kingpin Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán.

The bungled arrest of Ovidio Guzmán was a huge embarrassment for President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who is coming under increasing pressure to deal with spiraling violence that saw murder rates reach another all-time high in 2019.

Three policemen and one of the detainees were wounded during the arrest of “El Vocho,” according to a source in the prosecutor’s office.

Los Viagras have been clashing with the powerful Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) over territory in the Tierra Caliente region in Michoacán.

