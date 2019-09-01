Automation and unemployment

Leer en español

Without a doubt, technology is one of the biggest blessings in modern times since it has helped to solve several needs and has helped people to get rid of tedious and dangerous tasks but what happens when an imminent technological revolution is expected, where machines will substitute humans in many jobs?

The majority of people at risk of losing their jobs are those who work in manual labor as technology is getting closer and closer to using artificial intelligence robots to fulfill activities that only humans have carried out for a decade, for example, cooking, teaching, and surgical care. Experts warn that farmers, fishermen, and service personnel in hotels, restaurants, and businesses could be displaced from their jobs. This should not only be considered as a logical step towards the automation of an endless number of tasks, the end of several trades and professions but it should also force society to reflect on what will happen to millions of people who will be substituted by a machine. How will they make a living?

In order to face reality, Mexico has to reformulate its syllabuses and the relevance of degrees offered, while rethinking the viability of many of these degrees, which don't provide solutions for the challenges technology is imposing around the world. This is an enormous task that includes the participation of experts and the creation of multidisciplinary teams to determine the path university studies should follow. Nevertheless, it is a fact that many degrees will be obsolete and that others will require a shift to direct them towards new opportunities and the possibility of generating wealth by fulfilling new needs.

Countries such as Taiwan contrast with Mexico. While Asian students are interested in exact sciences and technical careers, in Mexico students are drawn to humanities, especially careers such as law and accounting. In Mexico, a change in mentality is urgent, considering the technological challenge before us.



gm

