8,000 healthcare workers will receive Mexico’s highest decoration

The Mexican government will decorate over 8,000 healthcare workers with the Miguel Hidalgo award for their tireless efforts to save lives amid the COVID-19 pandemic.



Interior Minister Olga Sánchez Cordero said the healthcare workers will be recognized for their work and effort, who explained that “The Miguel Hidalgo award is the highest honor granted by the Mexican government to eminent or distinguished people, exemplary lives, as well as relevant services provided to the country.”

The jury will include Health Minister Jorge Carlos Alcocer Varela, IMSS director Zoé Robledo, ISSSTE director Luis Antonio Ramírez Pineda, INSABI director Juan Antonio Ferrer Aguilar, among others.



The Miguel Hidalgo award is the highest award Mexico can bestow upon its citizens for their heroic acts.



