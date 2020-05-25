8,000 healthcare workers will receive Mexico’s highest decoration

25 | MAY | 2020

Femicide in Mexico

Mexico journalists

Mexico Drug War

A Mexican healthcare worker puts on PPE as he prepares to assist patients infected with COVID-19 - Photo: Mario Vázquez/AFP

Mexican healthcare workers are working to save people infected with the novel coronavirus

Leer en español

The Mexican government will decorate over 8,000 healthcare workers with the Miguel Hidalgo award for their tireless efforts to save lives amid the COVID-19 pandemic. 
 
Interior Minister Olga Sánchez Cordero said the healthcare workers will be recognized for their work and effort, who explained that “The Miguel Hidalgo award is the highest honor granted by the Mexican government to eminent or distinguished people, exemplary lives, as well as relevant services provided to the country.”

 

The jury will include Health Minister Jorge Carlos Alcocer Varela, IMSS director Zoé Robledo, ISSSTE director  Luis Antonio Ramírez Pineda, INSABI director Juan Antonio Ferrer Aguilar, among others. 
 
The Miguel Hidalgo award is the highest award Mexico can bestow upon its citizens for their heroic acts.
 
Recommended: COVID-19: Healthcare workers experience discrimination and violence in Mexico
 
gm

 

