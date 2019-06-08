08 | JUN | 2019

10 artists you can’t miss at Mexico City’s 41st Pride Parade
Aristemo, Pambo, María León, Zemmoa, and many others will participate in the 41st LGBTTTIQ Pride March in Mexico City - Photo: Jorge Serratos/EL UNIVERSAL

08/06/2019
The event will take place on Saturday, June 29, starting in the Angel of Independence at 10:00 a.m.

Mexico City is getting ready to celebrate its 41st LGBTTTI Pride March, an event that seeks to promote sexual diversity and protest against discrimination. As in previous years, the March will feature Mexican stars and celebrities who will take part in the event to celebrate our differences through art. This year’s theme will be “Orgullo 41: Ser es Resistir” (Pride 41: To Be is to Resist).

It is worth noting that the number 41 is of particular importance to Mexico’s LGBTTTI community, since it alludes to a police raid made in 1901 under mandate of President Porfirio Díaz, who ordered to break up a party of homosexuals from Mexico City’s high society. This historic episode became known as “The Dance of the 41.”

The event will take place on Saturday, June 29, starting in the Angel of Independence at 10:00 a.m. The famous movie director Manolo Caro, known for making the Netflix TV series La Casa de las Flores, will be one of the main hosts of the 2019 Pride March.

Today we bring you a list of 10 celebrities that have confirmed their assistance to this world-class event:

1- Pambo: One of the most important LGBTTTI activists in Mexico, she is a singer and musician who has participated in several campaigns against discrimination.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Junio y sus colores. #ProudHumans #NoGenderIssue #ELLEpride

Una publicación compartida de @yosoypambo (@yosoypambo) el

2- Aristemo: Actors Emilio Osorio and Joaquín Bondoni became a gay power-couple after giving life to Aristóteles and Cuauhtémoc in a Mexican LGBTTTI-themed soap opera called “Mi marido tiene familia”

3- María León: The singer has expressed her support for the LGBTTTI community on several occasions.

4- Zemmoa: The trans Mexican singer, composer, filmmaker and model will be a guest of honor in the 41st edition of the LGBTTTI march.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Heartbreaker, you got the best of me... GTFO @mariahcarey #zemmoacovers

Una publicación compartida de Zemmoa (@zemmoa) el

5- Esteman: This year, the Colombian singer Esteban Mateus Williamson, known as Esteman, launched a new album called “Amor Libre” (Free Love), with songs that talk about romantic love in all of its forms and shapes.

6- Torreblanca: The Mexican rock-pop band will also be at the event this year.

7- Jaime Kohen: The Mexican singer uses his music to “connect people to an extent where they forget their differences.”

8- The full cast of “La Más Draga:” The stars of the reality show “La Más Draga” (The Most Drag), a Mexican version of Ru Paul’s Drag Race, will also shine at the parade.

9- “México de Colores” Dance Company: This artistic group seeks to vindicate Mexican folklore and sexual diversity

10- Mexico City’s Gay Choir: More than five years have passed since the group was formed and they’ve already become an artistic landmark in Mexico’s LGBTTTI community

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Hoy gozamos de libertad, podemos ser quien queramos ser, debemos seguir levantando la voz, buscar ser ciudadanos de primera en cualquier parte del mundo, nuestro reconocimiento es para quienes con tacones y pelucas tuvieron mayor valor que muchos, a ellas, por el gran legado que nos han dejado, con orgullo y dignidad !!! Hace ya 50 años, desde la Ciudad de Nueva York, en el Bar Stonewall Inn, nos armamos de valor, en México nos unimos a la celebración a través de nuestro canto y alegría, LEGADO DE REINAS, nuestro espectáculo en el Teatro de la Ciudad, Esperanza Iris, Domingo 23 de Junio a las 18:00 hrs., una semana antes de la Marcha, tienes que ser parte de este canto a la libertad !!! LEGADO DE REINAS, ORGULLO 41 23 DE JUNIO DE 2019 TEATRO DE LA CIUDAD ESPERANZA IRIS 18:00 HRS. Fotografía : JD Avila Blanco Boletos ya a través del sistema Ticketmaster !!! https://www.ticketmaster.com.mx/coro-gay-ciudad-de-mexico-presenta-mexico-distrito-federal-23-06-2019/event/1400569AC2FBBA5F?artistid=2639987&majorcatid=10002&minorcatid=823&tm_link=search_msg-0_1400569AC2FBBA5F #legadodereinas #cgcdmx #entrelenchasvestidasymusculocas #teatrodelaciudadesperanzairis #stonewallinn #marchaorgullolgbt2019 #lgbticdmx #orgullo41 #seresresistir

Una publicación compartida de Coro Gay Ciudad de Mexico (@cgcdmx) el

dm
 

