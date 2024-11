#BREAKING @comcast makes it official, announces plans to spin off @NBCUniversal cable channels into separate, publicly traded company

— LEADERSHIP/NAME: Mark Lazarus and Anand Kini to lead the new company, for now called "SpinCo"

— TIMING: Comcast is targeting to complete the… https://t.co/N2iW6ax0m4 pic.twitter.com/oX8OSzx2UQ