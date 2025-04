🚨🇯🇵 JAPAN'S NIKKEI SURGES 8.3% IN EARLY TRADE



Japanese equities are roaring back, with the Nikkei 225 jumping over 8% this morning.



Banks are leading the rebound after steep losses from Trump's tariff shock earlier in the week.



