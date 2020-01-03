Mandan felicitaciones por el cumpleaños de Schumacher

El mundo del automovilismo y de la F1 se une en el cumpleaños 51 de Michael Schumacher.

En redes sociales, escuderías y pilotos mandaron sus felicitaciones al alemán, quien sigue en recuperación tras sufrir un accidente de ski hace seis años.

All of us at McLaren are sending our best wishes to Michael @Schumacher as he celebrates his birthday today. #KeepFightingMichael pic.twitter.com/LaKxjavFEa — McLaren (@McLarenF1) January 3, 2020

Sending our best wishes to Michael Schumacher on his birthday #KeepFighting pic.twitter.com/UALgweJ4Uf — Mercedes-AMG F1 (@MercedesAMGF1) January 3, 2020

Desde Ferrari, Mercedes, McLaren y la propia Fórmula Uno congratularon al expiloto, máximo ganador de campeonatos mundiales con siete títulos.

La salud de Schumacher sigue como una incógnita, mas nadie se olvida del teutón en su cumpleaños.

Today, as every other day, we're thinking of you The legendary Michael @schumacher turns 51 today#F1 #KeepFightingMichael pic.twitter.com/9El4DY84dD — Formula 1 (@F1) January 3, 2020

On the day of his 51st birthday, jump on board for a lap of Monaco magic with Michael Schumacher #F1 #KeepFightingMichael pic.twitter.com/r5EYvPm6gm — Formula 1 (@F1) January 3, 2020

