Mandan felicitaciones por el cumpleaños de Schumacher

Mandan felicitaciones por el cumpleaños de Michael Schumacher

03/01/2020
El mundo del automovilismo felicitó al expiloto alemán, quien sigue en recuperación tras sufrir un accidente hace seis años

El mundo del automovilismo y de la F1 se une en el cumpleaños 51 de Michael Schumacher.

En redes sociales, escuderías y pilotos mandaron sus felicitaciones al alemán, quien sigue en recuperación tras sufrir un accidente de ski hace seis años.

Desde Ferrari, Mercedes, McLaren y la propia Fórmula Uno congratularon al expiloto, máximo ganador de campeonatos mundiales con siete títulos.

La salud de Schumacher sigue como una incógnita, mas nadie se olvida del teutón en su cumpleaños.

.

 

