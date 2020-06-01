Vlogger Juanpa Zurita claims racism doesn’t exist in Mexico

Leer en español

Juanpa Zurita was widely criticized after saying racism doesn’t exist in Mexico while commenting on the murder of George Floyd and the Black Lives Matter movement on social media.



In an Instagram story, Zurita said “Being from another country makes it difficult to really understand the situation. In Mexico we don’t experience these type of things (…).”

Juanpa Zurita diciendo que el racismo no existe en México, hun idk how to tell you… el racismo se vive en todo el mundo pic.twitter.com/H5gT1jsAMB — pam (@jarpadaleckzs) June 1, 2020



The Mexican YouTuber was branded a racist and was reminded of his privilege by social media users.

oigan por supuesto que juanpa zurita cree que en México no existe el racismo, porque la gente que luce como el (blanca, de ojos azules, heteronormada y con dinero) JAMÁS lo va a experimentar y también nunca van a ver más alla de lo que les pasa a ellos y a su burbuja social — :( (@abejitastristes) May 31, 2020

Dice Juanpa Zurita que él nunca ha experimentado racismo en México por lo cual no existe... ¿Por qué será? pic.twitter.com/T60cacOOHI — Carlos Augusto (@Lazkan0) May 31, 2020

After the backlash, the YouTuber apologized for his previous statement and blamed his “deficient communication” skills. He added that racism does exist in Mexico and that it’s a serious issue.



Social media users reminded the vlogger that indigenous people are discriminated against and marginalized throughout the country.

A clear example of racism is Yalitza Aparicio, who has been the victim of discrimination and brownface since she rose to fame.

