Vlogger Juanpa Zurita claims racism doesn’t exist in Mexico

01/06/2020
16:49
Newsroom
Zurita was accused of white privilege by social media users - Photo: Iván Stephens/EL UNIVERSAL

01/06/2020
16:49
Newsroom
The vlogger took to social media to comment on the death of George Floyd 

Juanpa Zurita was widely criticized after saying racism doesn’t exist in Mexico while commenting on the murder of George Floyd and the Black Lives Matter movement on social media. 
 
In an Instagram story, Zurita said “Being from another country makes it difficult to really understand the situation. In Mexico we don’t experience these type of things (…).”

 
The Mexican YouTuber was branded a racist and was reminded of his privilege by social media users. 

Recommended: Yalitza Aparicio is attacked after speaking out about racism
 
After the backlash, the YouTuber apologized for his previous statement and blamed his “deficient communication” skills. He added that racism does exist in Mexico and that it’s a serious issue.

 
Social media users reminded the vlogger that indigenous people are discriminated against and marginalized throughout the country. 

A clear example of racism is Yalitza Aparicio, who has been the victim of discrimination and brownface since she rose to fame.

Recommended: Racism is alive in the U.S. and the world
 
