Valeria Luiselli, first Mexican in Booker Prize longlist

Writer Valeria Luiselli (Mexico City, August 16, 1983) is the first Mexican to be part of the Booker Prize longlist.

The writer was selected for her novel Lost Children Archive. The winner of the 2019 Booker Prize will be announced until next Monday, October 14.

The book Lost Children Archive, which addresses the situation of migrant children in the U.S., will be available in Mexico in September under the name of “Desierto sonoro,” and will be distributed by Sexto Piso, informed the publishing house.

Beside Luiselli, in the longlist are: Margaret Atwood for The Testaments; Salman Rushdie for Quichotte; Kevin Barry for Night Boat to Tangier; Oyinkan Braithwaite for My Sister, The Serial Killer; Lucy Ellman for Ducks, Newburyport; and Bernardine Evaristo for Girl, Woman, Other.

In addition to John Lanchester for The Wall; Deborah Levy for The Man Who Saw Everything; Chigozie Obioma for An Orchestra of Minorities; Max Porter for Lanny; Elif Shafak for 10 Minutes 38 Seconds In This Strange World; and Jeanette Winterson for Frankissstein.

The jury that selected the 13 writers is made up of Peter Florence, cocreator of the Hay Festival; the editor Liz Calder, the writers Afua Hirsch and Xiaolu Guo; as well as the pianist and composer Joanna MacGregor.

Besides being nominated to the Booker Prize, Valeria Luiselli, author of Los ingrávidos and Papeles falsos, is part of the jury of another award, the 2020 International Booker (biennial) for a living writer of any nationality that has been translated to English and published in the UK or Ireland, says the Prize on its website.

