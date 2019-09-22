22 | SEP | 2019

Femicide in Mexico

The sale of the presidential plane will provide safe drinking water to rural communities
The Presidential plane is currently on sale - Photo: Yadin Xolalpa/EL UNIVERSAL

The sale of the presidential plane will provide safe drinking water to rural communities

22/09/2019
13:33
Notimex
Mexico City
ALberto Morales
In this rural town, people are provided with drinking water every 20 days

President López Obrador announced that a part of the resources obtained from the sale of the presidential plane will be allocated to provide safe drinking water to Zacualtipán, a municipality located in the state of Hidalgo.

While visiting the town's rural hospital, people's main demand was safe drinking water since they are only provided with water every 20 days. Then, President López Obrador announced that the resources obtained from the sale of the presidential place will be used to provide water to the community.

“When you hear the presidential plane was sold (…) start thinking that the issue with water will be solved soon,” said the President.

 

During the event, López Obrador revealed the price of the plane used by former President Enrique Peña Nieto: MXN $7,000 million.

Moreover, President López Obrador announced that the road to Huejutla would be modernized, as well as the local hospital.

