The sale of the presidential plane will provide safe drinking water to rural communities

Leer en español

President López Obrador announced that a part of the resources obtained from the sale of the presidential plane will be allocated to provide safe drinking water to Zacualtipán, a municipality located in the state of Hidalgo.

Gracias estimado Presidente @lopezobrador_ por confiar en Hidalgo y en su gente. Seguiremos trabajando hombro con hombro con el @GobiernoMX por sacar adelante los proyectos que las familias de Hidalgo necesitan: salud y bienestar, empleos bien remunerados y mayor infraestructura. pic.twitter.com/Z1xGLiB7cE — Omar Fayad (@omarfayad) September 17, 2019

While visiting the town's rural hospital, people's main demand was safe drinking water since they are only provided with water every 20 days. Then, President López Obrador announced that the resources obtained from the sale of the presidential place will be used to provide water to the community.

“When you hear the presidential plane was sold (…) start thinking that the issue with water will be solved soon,” said the President.

During the event, López Obrador revealed the price of the plane used by former President Enrique Peña Nieto: MXN $7,000 million.

Moreover, President López Obrador announced that the road to Huejutla would be modernized, as well as the local hospital.

#IMSSBienestar | Diálogo con la comunidad rural de Zacualtipán, en Hidalgo. Medicamentos y atención gratuita para todas y todos https://t.co/IMU76ZamxX — Gobierno de México (@GobiernoMX) September 17, 2019

Artículo Water supply crisis at Mexico City International Airport

English Currently, 9 out of 10 liters used in the AICM arrive daily to the terminal through 38 pipes of 40,000 liters each, which costs MXN $177,281 daily

gm

