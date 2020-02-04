Roger Waters returns to Mexico

British musician Roger Waters will visit Mexico as part of his spectacular tour “This Is Not A Drill.”

MEXICO CITY! WE ARE COMING. Wednesday 7th October 2020

Palacio de los Deportes Tickets on sale 10th February 2020 at 11:00am CSThttps://t.co/mxbXlyofTM pic.twitter.com/tVzQwCtoqR — Roger Waters (@rogerwaters) February 4, 2020

The legendary Pink Floyd bassist will return to our country next October 7 in Mexico City’s Sports Palace.

Did you know metal industrial band Rammstein will come to Mexico?

Tickets will be available starting on February 10 via Ticketmaster.

Did you know the gothic rock band Bauhaus will come to Mexico City?

Tickets will go from MXN $780 to $2,280 plus taxes.

“This Is Not A Drill” has promised to give attendees an immersive experience with a 360° stage at the center of the venue.

Did you know the K-pop girl group (G)I-DLE will visit Mexico?

The last time Waters came to Mexico was with the Us+Them tour in which all Pink Floyd fans were delighted with the epic concert the legendary musician gave at Mexico City’s Zócalo for over 250,000 people.

Did you know 5 Seconds for Summer will come to Mexico?

mp