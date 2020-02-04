04 | FEB | 2020

Roger Waters returns to Mexico

04/02/2020
14:05
EL UNIVERSAL in English/Miranda Perea
Mexico City
The last time Waters came to Mexico was with the Us+Them tour

British musician Roger Waters will visit Mexico as part of his spectacular tour “This Is Not A Drill.

The legendary Pink Floyd bassist will return to our country next October 7 in Mexico City’s Sports Palace.

Tickets will be available starting on February 10 via Ticketmaster.

Tickets will go from MXN $780 to $2,280 plus taxes.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

“This Is Not A Drill” has promised to give attendees an immersive experience with a 360° stage at the center of the venue.

The last time Waters came to Mexico was with the Us+Them tour in which all Pink Floyd fans were delighted with the epic concert the legendary musician gave at Mexico City’s Zócalo for over 250,000 people.

