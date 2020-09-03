Remittances to Mexico hit third record high in July

Leer en español

In July, remittances sent to Mexico by immigrants abroad surpassed analysts’ forecasts.

However, they moderated their growth rhythm compared to the previous month, according to information from Mexico’s central bank (Banxico), which could mirror lower savings by fellow citizens.

Banxico informed on September 1 that remittances represented USD $3.532 billion, a 7.% increase compared to the same month in 2019 and superior to the USD $3.344 billion expected by experts.

Nevertheless, they mitigated the 9..9% increase registered in June.

Recommended: Remittances to Mexico rise 10.5% despite the COVID-19 pandemic

Mexicans abroad, mainly in the U.S., sent an average of USD $343 each, a 1.3% variation during last July.

From January to July 2020, the flow of remittances was USD $22.822 billion, which represented a 10.1% increase compared to the same period in 2019.

They will reach USD $40 billion

Last year, remittances reached a total of USD $36.438 billion.

El monto de las #remesas enviadas a México durante julio de 2020 fue de 3,531.85 millones de dólares.

Consulta los detalles aquí:https://t.co/SDd4k7wKhb pic.twitter.com/6F81ABrHSq — Banco de México (@Banxico) September 1, 2020

Banorte kept its forecast for 2020 for remittances flow that will be similar to last year with USD $36 billion.

Nonetheless, Mexico’s President Andrés Manuel López Obrador estimated that this year, remittances could hit USD $40 billion.

During his Second Government Report, he stressed the effort remittances symbolize for fellow citizens who, despite the pandemic, keep sending money to their relatives with a 10% increase.

mp