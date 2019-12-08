Leer en español

Raising funds for Evo Morales

A week ago, lawmaker Gerardo Fernández Noroña sent a letter to some fellow politicians, to ask them to donate MXN $500 to create a fund for Evo Morales, the former Bolivian President, who has been exiled in Mexico since November 13. We've been told that Noroña was looking to get MXN $159,500 per month to financially support Evo Morales since Morena and its allies have 319 lawmakers in the lower chamber. The letter was sent out on December 3 and was sent to lawmakers from Morena, PT, and PES; the letter also requests MXN $500 per month for the former Bolivian President. Will the request change now that Evo Morales left Mexico for Cuba?

Olga Sánchez goes to Argentina

In contrast with Evo Morales, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador doesn't like international flights. This is why Interior Minister Olga Sánchez Cordero is going to represent him in Argentina. The minister will be present in Alberto Fernández's presidential inauguration, although Fernández's first trip as President-elect of Argentina was to Mexico. Will this go unnoticed?

A complicated amnesty law

Nobody knows what's going to happen to the draft of the Amnesty Law, which would implement pardons for abortion, theft, and cultivating certain plants used to produce drugs. We've been told that after a failed attempt to pass the bill on Thursday, they will attempt it again this week. We've been told the opposition thinks this draft is quite dangerous because by creating a special commission, which would define the amnesties, it could end up telling the Attorney General's Office to halt the judicial processes against some inmates. According to some, this is unconstitutional. They also wonder how will this new law will be perceived by the armed forces, who detain and arrest criminals who could be freed thanks to this new law.

Legislators are going on vacations​​​​​​​

Congress is taking a holiday break, forgetting about the problems that worry society, especially in regards to the fight against common and organized crime, as well as the fall in economic activity. At least the majority of senators will take a vacation from December 13 to February 1, when the ordinary session begins. They even let Ricardo Monreal and other parliamentary leaders take over and approve the additional USMCA agreements being discussed in Washington.

