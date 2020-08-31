Leer en español

The PT vs. Morena

There was some tension between some Morena members and the party’s allies this weekend. The reason? The PT’s bid to lead the lower chamber. PT lawmaker Gerardo Fernández Noroña accused Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum, as well as senator Martí Batres, and Morena leader Alfonso Ramírez Cuéllar of operating on behalf of the PRI. Noroña also called them hypocrites. We will know who will lead the lower chamber today, but for now, it is clear that not everything is going smoothly between Morena and its allies.

Reginaldo Sandoval vs. Fernández Noroña

Once the lower chamber has a new leader, political parties will start another fight. In case the PRI wins, lawmaker Dulce María Sauri would be in charge. In the case of the PT, there are two candidates: Reginaldo Sandoval and Gerardo Fernández Noroña. Sources said Sandoval feels like he succeeded in his attempt to welcome more lawmakers into the party and turn the PT into the third-largest political party. On the other hand, Fernández Noroña also helped to welcome some lawmakers into the party and has openly said he is interested in leading the lower chamber. Sources said that until last night, Noroña had higher chances than Sandoval. In fact, Noroña is now looking for someone to manage his communications team.

The President needed a breath of fresh air

Before his second union address, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador spent his time finishing the document he will release on September 1, this is why he wasn’t very active on the weekend. However, the President took some time off to go for a walk and record a few messages. Perhaps López Obrador needs some fresh air amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the economic crisis, and insecurity.

Morena is struggling

During yesterday’s meeting at Morena, it became clear that the ruling party is struggling. Although the party asked its members to arrive by 9 am and start the meeting at 11 am, only 50 members were present by noon. In the end, they had enough members present to start the meeting and vote important issues, including an effort to collect signatures throughout the country to ask authorities to take legal action against ex-presidents.

