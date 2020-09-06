Leer en español

The President & the PAN vs. Felipe Calderón

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador traveled to his ranch in Palenque, Chiapas, on Friday. While he was there, his aides informed him that the INE refused to register México Libre, a political organization created by Margarita Zavala and Felipe Calderón, as a political party. The President couldn’t contain his joy in social media. Moreover, PAN member Fernando Rodríguez Doval couldn’t contain his excitement either and took to Twitter to tell México Libre followers the PAN would welcome them. Luisa María Calderón, the ex-president’s sister, responded to Doval and accused the PAN of sabotaging the process to register the political organization as a party. However, the Electoral Tribunal could still revoke the INE’s decision. Will the PAN and the federal government try to stop México Libre? They have a common enemy.

Morena & taxes

Mario Delgado, Morena’s leader in the lower chamber, confirmed Finance Minister Arturo Herrera will visit the lower chamber on Tuesday when he will deliver the 2021 Budget. Delgado said lawmakers would prioritize social programs, infrastructure projects, and also emphasized taxes and debts will not increase and said Republican austerity will continue. We’ll see if this is possible because Arturo Herrera said the country would not have additional resources next year.

Morena members are not registered

Those who want to lead ruling-party Morena should look into the INE’s members census and make sure they are registered party members. However, only three of the contenders are registered: Yeidckol Polevnsky, Citlalli Hernández, and Gibrán Ramírez. Meanwhile, Mario Delgado, Porfirio Muñoz Ledo, and Alejandro Rojas Díaz Durán must become party members to compete in the internal election.

Will the PRI govern Coahuila and Hidalgo?

Political campaigns in Coahuila and Hidalgo have resumed amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and the PRI will face reality. The PRI has governed both states for decades, and it hopes its lawmakers and mayors win during the October election. Nevertheless, the political campaign will be different this time because the election will take place amid the pandemic and the President’s news conferences. PRI members are wondering who will take responsibility for the election results: Alejandro Moreno, Governor Miguel Riquelme Solís, or Governor Omar Fayad Meneses.

gm